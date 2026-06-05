VCI Global to Launch Galactic OPC, an AI-Native Business Operating System Built for the Next Economic Era

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), through its technology and infrastructure subsidiary V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”), today announced plans to launch Galactic OPC, a proprietary AI-native business operating system designed to help entrepreneurs, creators and businesses build, operate and scale more efficiently in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

The initiative will comprise the Galactic OPC digital platform and the Galactic OPC Hub, a dedicated innovation hub located adjacent to V Gallant’s recently launched NVIDIA-powered GPU Lounge. Together, these components are intended to create an integrated ecosystem that combines intelligent software, high-performance computing infrastructure, workshop and business support services within a single operating environment.

Management believes advances in artificial intelligence are reshaping how businesses are formed, managed and scaled. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-enabled workflows, demand is growing for platforms that can coordinate business functions, automate routine processes and enhance operational efficiency.

Galactic OPC is being developed to address this opportunity. Unlike traditional AI applications designed to perform discrete tasks, Galactic OPC is being built as an integrated business operating system that leverages interconnected intelligent agents to support key functions across sales, marketing, finance, operations, customer engagement, research and business management.

At the core of the platform is Galactic OS, V Gallant’s proprietary orchestration layer that is being developed to coordinate specialized AI agents and workflows across business functions, providing users with a centralized operating environment.

The Galactic OPC Hub extends this capability into the physical world by providing entrepreneurs, developers and business operators with access to collaborative workspaces, NVIDIA-powered GPU resources, networking opportunities and direct access to the Galactic OPC ecosystem.

“We believe artificial intelligence is evolving from a productivity tool into a core operating layer for modern businesses. As entrepreneurs and organizations increasingly adopt AI, the need is shifting from standalone applications to integrated platforms that can help coordinate workflows, resources and execution across the enterprise,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global.

Management believes the combination of intelligent software, computing infrastructure and entrepreneurial support services positions Galactic OPC as a differentiated platform for individuals and businesses seeking to leverage AI more effectively.

“Galactic OPC represents our vision of an AI-native business operating system that brings together intelligent agents, NVIDIA-powered computing infrastructure and collaborative innovation spaces within a single ecosystem. Our goal is to equip entrepreneurs and businesses with the technology and infrastructure needed to build, operate and scale more effectively in an increasingly digital and AI-driven economy, “he added.

About V Gallant Limited

V Gallant Limited is a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a Malaysian-based provider of AI infrastructure, GPU-as-a-Service, and cybersecurity solutions. As an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and solutions company, V Gallant is dedicated to making advanced AI usable, scalable, and accessible for individuals, startups, and enterprises. At the heart of its mission is lowering technical and cost barriers that hinder broad AI adoption and deployment.

The company's ecosystem combines privacy-first analytics with flexible compute resources and hands-on engineering services. Key offerings include Intelli-X, a scalable analytics and intelligent insights platform; Compute-X, which delivers pre-configured GPU servers with flexible rent-to-own options; and the GPU Lounge, a collaborative workspace providing on-demand access to cutting-edge compute infrastructure. In addition, V Gallant's in-house consultancy team partners with clients to design, develop, and deploy tailored AI solutions backed by local engineering support.

Serving business and community needs across Malaysia and beyond, V Gallant democratises AI adoption through integrated infrastructure, shared resources, and innovative solutions that scale with organisational ambitions.

For more information, kindly visit: https://vgallant.ai/ .

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

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