ORIZON Announces the Launch of OriZone and its Adaptive Reserve Protocol to Pioneer DeFi 3.5

Nairobi, Kenya, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly introduced AI-powered interface, OriZone, bridges user interaction and backend intelligence to autonomously generate sustainable, AI-driven yield.

As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to evolve beyond its early experimental phases, a new category is beginning to take shape — one that integrates artificial intelligence directly into financial infrastructure. Industry observers are increasingly referring to this emerging paradigm as “DeFi 3.5”, where automation and intelligent systems play a central role in value creation.





Among the projects gaining attention in this space is ORIZON, a protocol positioning itself at the intersection of DeFi and AI — a model now commonly described as DeFAI (Decentralized Finance powered by Artificial Intelligence).

From DeFi to DeFAI: A Structural Shift

The evolution of DeFi has been marked by distinct phases. Early protocols focused on enabling basic financial functions such as trading, lending, and staking. Subsequent iterations introduced innovations like protocol-owned liquidity and more sustainable yield models.

However, a persistent challenge has remained:

most DeFi systems rely heavily on user-driven activity and incentive emissions.

DeFi 3.5 proposes a different approach.

Instead of depending solely on liquidity inflows or token incentives, newer protocols are exploring how AI can:

autonomously generate revenue

optimize treasury strategies in real time

dynamically allocate capital across markets

This shift reflects a broader trend toward intelligent, self-adjusting financial systems.

ORIZON’s Approach: Integrating AI at the Core

ORIZON is among a growing number of platforms attempting to operationalize this concept. Built around what it calls an Adaptive Reserve Protocol (ARP), the project integrates AI across multiple layers of its ecosystem.

At the front end is an AI product layer, where AI-powered applications are designed to generate external revenue streams.

One of the early implementations of this layer is OriZone, an AI-powered interface that serves as the interactive intelligence layer of the ORIZON ecosystem. OriZone enables users to engage directly with AI-driven insights, acting as both:

a user onboarding gateway

a real-time demonstration of how AI integrates with decentralized systems

While still in its initial stage, OriZone represents a working proof-of-concept of how DeFAI systems can bridge user interaction and backend intelligence.

These outputs are then funneled into a treasury system that utilizes algorithmic and AI-assisted strategies to manage and deploy capital.

Unlike traditional DeFi treasuries, which often remain passive or manually governed, ORIZON’s model emphasizes continuous optimization and adaptive allocation.

Moving Beyond Emissions-Driven Yield

One of the defining characteristics of ORIZON’s architecture is its focus on what proponents describe as “AI-generated yield.”

Rather than distributing rewards primarily through token inflation, the protocol seeks to anchor returns in revenue generated by AI systems, treasury growth and accumulated reserve assets.

In parallel, bonding mechanisms — including reserve and liquidity bonds — are used to build protocol-owned assets, contributing to long-term stability.

Importantly, user-facing tools such as OriZone may play an increasing role in this process over time — not necessarily as financial advisors, but as intelligent interfaces that help users understand ecosystem dynamics and interact with AI-powered infrastructure.

This design reflects a broader industry effort to address concerns around sustainability and value backing in DeFi ecosystems.

A Self-Reinforcing Financial Loop

Analysts observing the project highlight its closed-loop structure:

AI systems generate revenue Revenue strengthens the treasury Treasury capital is redeployed into yield strategies Increased returns attract more participation Expanded participation supports further AI development

Within this loop, platforms like OriZone act as the user-facing layer, translating complex AI and financial processes into accessible interactions — a key factor in driving adoption beyond technically native users.

If successful, such a model could reduce reliance on speculative inflows and create a more self-sustaining economic cycle.

Positioning Within the DeFi Landscape

While still an emerging concept, DeFAI is gaining traction as both AI and blockchain technologies mature. Projects like ORIZON are being closely watched as potential indicators of how this convergence may unfold.

As the industry continues to experiment with new architectures, the convergence of AI and DeFi may represent one of the most significant shifts since the emergence of decentralized exchanges and lending protocols.

Whether DeFi 3.5 becomes a widely adopted standard remains to be seen. However, projects like ORIZON — alongside early implementations such as OriZone — are contributing to early definitions of what this next phase could look like: a financial system that is not only decentralized, but also intelligent, interactive, and adaptive by design.

About ORIZON

ORIZON is a DeFi protocol focused on integrating artificial intelligence, treasury management, yield generation, and ecosystem design. Its Adaptive Reserve Protocol (ARP) aims to create a sustainable, AI-driven financial infrastructure within the broader Web3 landscape.

OriZone, as part of the ecosystem, represents the protocol’s early AI interface layer — demonstrating how users may interact with decentralized intelligence systems in the evolving DeFAI landscape.

To learn more about Orizon, visit:

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