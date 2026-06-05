Avaana Launches National Registration Readiness Program to Help Disability Providers Meet New Mandatory NDIS Compliance Requirements

New end-to-end compliance initiative supports providers preparing for the Federal Government’s expanded NDIS registration reforms ahead of the July 2027 Mandatory Registration deadline





MELBOURNE, Australia, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaana, Australia’s leading NDIS provider registration consultancy, today announced the launch of its National Registration Readiness Program, a comprehensive service designed to help disability support providers prepare for and achieve compliance with the Federal Government’s expanded mandatory NDIS registration requirements.

The new program has been introduced in response to the Australian Government’s April 2026 NDIS reform package, which will require providers delivering higher-risk disability supports, including personal care services, to become formally registered with the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission by July 2027. Through the Registration Readiness Program, Avaana will provide providers with tailored compliance frameworks, policy development, audit preparation, application support, governance guidance, and post-registration operational assistance to help them navigate the transition successfully.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the disability services sector. Prior to the announcement by Minister for Health and Ageing, Mark Butler of the mandatory registration reforms, a significant majority of NDIS providers operated as unregistered providers under existing regulatory arrangements. While this historical model remained compliant for many support categories, the upcoming changes will substantially expand registration requirements and introduce new compliance obligations for thousands of providers across Australia.

Avaana developed the Registration Readiness Program to address what many industry participants view as one of the largest compliance transitions in the history of the NDIS.

“The introduction of mandatory registration for higher-risk supports represents a major structural shift for the sector,” said Rohan Pardasani, Founder and CEO of Avaana. “Many providers now face a clear deadline to establish governance systems, policies, procedures, and operational controls that align with the tightened NDIS Practice Standards. Our Registration Readiness Program has been designed to provide a practical and structured pathway to compliance while helping providers build long-term operational capability.”

Unlike generic compliance solutions offered in the market, Avaana’s program focuses on building internal organisational capability rather than simply supplying template documentation. Avaana’s expert consultants work directly with providers to develop customised compliance frameworks that reflect each organisation’s services, operational structure, workforce, and participant needs.

The Registration Readiness Program begins with a comprehensive business assessment that evaluates the provider’s current compliance position and registration requirements according to service delivery. Based on this assessment, Avaana develops tailored policies and procedures aligned with the NDIS Practice Standards and Quality Indicators. Avaana then assists providers with registration applications, audit preparation, governance implementation, and ongoing compliance management.

According to Avaana, one of the most common challenges providers face is the misconception that registration is primarily an administrative process. In reality, successful registration requires providers to demonstrate the existence and implementation of robust systems governing participant safety, incident management, risk management, worker screening, complaints handling, service delivery, and quality assurance.

“Our goal is not simply to help providers pass an audit,” Pardasani added. “We work to ensure that compliance becomes embedded within the provider’s organisation. Registered Providers should be able to confidently demonstrate how their systems operate in practice, and how those systems support participant outcomes. That level of preparedness is increasingly important in the evolving NDIS environment.”

As part of Avaana’s new initiative, providers will receive support across six key stages of the registration journey:

• Initial business evaluation and registration pathway assessment

• Development of customised policies, procedures, and compliance documentation

• Preparation and submission of NDIS registration application

• Professional business coaching and preparation for certification or verification audits

• Ongoing support through assessment and approval stages

• Post-registration operational, business growth, and participant acquisition guidance

The Registration Readiness Program is available to a broad range of disability service providers, including support workers, support coordination businesses, allied health professionals, therapy providers, accommodation providers, and organisations seeking to expand into new service categories requiring registration.

Industry observers anticipate increased demand for compliance support as existing providers begin assessing their obligations under the new framework. In addition to registration requirements, many organisations must also ensure key personnel satisfy suitability requirements, workers obtain appropriate clearances, and governance arrangements align with regulatory expectations.

For providers that act early, registration may deliver benefits beyond regulatory compliance. Registered providers can become eligible for government quality shortlisting and may strengthen their competitive positioning as participants, families, support coordinators, and plan managers increasingly seek providers that can demonstrate verified quality systems and regulatory oversight.

Avaana believes early preparation will be particularly important as audit demand increases across the sector. Because registration requires independent assessment by approved quality auditors and final approval by the NDIS Commission, providers that delay preparations may face audit scheduling constraints and approval backlogs as the July 2027 implementation deadline approaches.

To support sector readiness, Avaana offers complimentary consultations for providers seeking to understand whether their services will fall within the scope of the new mandatory registration requirements. During these consultations, providers can receive guidance regarding registration pathways, compliance obligations, documentation requirements, and implementation timelines.

Since its establishment, Avaana has assisted more than 3,000 providers across Australia successfully navigate the NDIS registration process. Avaana works with providers operating in metropolitan, regional, and remote locations nation-wide, and proactively supports a wide range of disability, allied health, and community service organisations to overcome regulatory and compliance difficulties associated with registration.

“With the mandatory registration reforms now confirmed, providers have an opportunity to begin preparing for the new obligations well ahead of the deadline,” Pardasani said. “The organisations that invest in building strong compliance foundations today will be better positioned to maintain continuity of service, support participants effectively, and grow under the future regulatory framework.”

About Avaana

Avaana is a leading Australian NDIS provider registration consultancy firm that assists Australian businesses achieve and maintain NDIS registration. Avaana provides end-to-end support, including tailored policy and procedure development, registration application assistance, audit preparation, compliance advisory services, business coaching and ongoing post-registration support. Avaana’s team of accreditation specialists with law degrees from prestigious Australian Universities have extensive experience consulting for businesses across disability services, allied health, and community-based care sectors. Having assisted more than 3,000 providers throughout Australia, Avaana’s NDIS consultants support all organisations, ranging from sole operators to established multi-service providers, to navigate the complex regulatory requirements and implement sustainable compliance outcomes.

Media Contact

Rohan Pardasani

CEO, Avaana

Website: https://ndis.avaana.com.au

Email: rohan@avaana.com.au

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