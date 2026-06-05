RAIN Highlights $200M Ecosystem Commitment, $100M Liquidity Expansion, and World Cup Growth Strategy Ahead of Version 2 Launch

Arbitrum-based prediction market protocol prepares for global expansion with AI-powered market resolution, expanded liquidity infrastructure, and upcoming Version 2 release

PANAMA CITY, Panama, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAIN , the decentralized prediction market protocol built on Arbitrum, today outlined several major ecosystem milestones, including more than $200 million committed to the RAIN ecosystem through its partnership with Enlivex, the addition of $100 million in protocol liquidity, and preparations for a major expansion initiative ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

A Growing Ecosystem

The company stated that these developments represent a significant step forward for the protocol as prediction markets continue to gain global attention. According to RAIN, the combination of ecosystem capital, liquidity infrastructure, product innovation, and user acquisition initiatives is intended to support the next phase of growth.

The Enlivex Commitment

One of the most significant developments for the RAIN ecosystem has been its partnership with Enlivex.



According to the company, more than $200 million has been committed to the RAIN ecosystem through this initiative.



RAIN believes this commitment materially strengthens the resources available for ecosystem development, liquidity support, strategic growth initiatives, and long-term protocol expansion.



“For a young ecosystem, a commitment of this scale can be transformative,” said Roy Shaham, CEO of RAIN Protocol. “It gives us the ability to think bigger, move faster, and execute on a long-term vision.”

Version 2 and the World Cup Opportunity

RAIN is currently preparing for the launch of Version 2, which is expected to introduce several major protocol enhancements, including:



• Permissionless market creation

• Automated Market Makers (AMMs)

• On-chain order books

• AI-assisted market resolution

• Public prediction markets

• Private prediction markets



The company believes the upcoming FIFA World Cup represents one of the largest opportunities in the history of prediction markets to reach mainstream users.



RAIN has allocated significant resources toward user acquisition and ecosystem growth surrounding this event as part of its broader expansion strategy.

Liquidity Expansion

RAIN recently announced the addition of $100 million in liquidity support, consisting of $50 million in USDT and $50 million in RAIN.



According to the company, the liquidity positions remain publicly verifiable on-chain and are intended to strengthen the protocol's ability to support future growth and participation.



“One of blockchain's greatest strengths is transparency,“ Shaham said. “Users can independently verify protocol activity, liquidity positions, and ecosystem data.”

Independence and Transparency

RAIN reiterated that it operates as an independent project with its own management team, roadmap, tokenomics, governance structure, and development organization.



The company noted that, like many blockchain projects, it has worked with various service providers, exchanges, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem participants throughout its development.



According to RAIN, the use of shared service providers across multiple projects should not be interpreted as shared ownership, management, or operational control.

Focused on Users

“We are not focused on convincing people to buy a token. We are focused on building a protocol people want to use,“ Shaham added.



“Our goal is not to attract token buyers. Our goal is to attract users. If we succeed in attracting users, creating markets, generating activity, and building a great product, everything else will follow.“



According to the company, 100% of protocol trading fees are allocated to automatic on-chain buybacks and burns of the RAIN token, creating a direct relationship between protocol activity and ecosystem economics.

About RAIN Protocol

RAIN is a decentralized prediction market protocol built on Arbitrum that enables users to create, trade, and participate in event-driven markets through transparent blockchain infrastructure. The protocol combines permissionless market creation, automated market makers, on-chain order books, and AI-powered oracle systems designed to assist in the resolution of public prediction markets. RAIN is focused on expanding access to prediction markets through scalable, user-centric technology.



For more information, visit: https://www.rain.one

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future product development, ecosystem growth, strategic initiatives, marketing activities, liquidity expansion, and anticipated protocol milestones. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Media Contact:

pr@rain.one

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