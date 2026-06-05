University of Western States to Celebrate Class of 2026

Portland, Oregon, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 5, 2026– University of Western States will host its 2026 commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. PDT on June 12, in the Oregon Ballroom at the Oregon Convention Center. The ceremony recognizes graduates prepared for careers as whole person, patient-centered providers, including future chiropractors and health science professionals, and clinical mental health counselors.

The event will bring together faculty, families, and supporters to honor the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 and their future in helping strengthen health outcomes across Oregon and beyond. In total, 303 degrees will be conferred, with 150 graduates expected to cross the stage in Portland and others participating remotely. The ceremony will also be livestreamed for virtual attendees.

The commencement address will be delivered by Chick Herbert, chief experience officer for NCMIC Group Inc., executive coach, author, and nationally recognized leadership speaker. With more than 35 years of experience spanning healthcare, education, financial services, and other industries, Herbert has built a career focused on developing people, strengthening organizations, and helping leaders achieve exceptional results. He is co-author of It Begs the Question: Learn How the Best Managers Drive Performance Through Question-Centric Coaching and is widely known for his engaging storytelling and practical approach to leadership and personal growth.

“This year’s commencement is a celebration of the dedication and perseverance our graduates have shown throughout their academic and clinical training,” said Nathan Long, Ed.D., president of University of Western States. “They enter their respective fields as dedicated professionals ready to make a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of the patients and communities they serve.”

University of Western States is recognized for its leadership in health sciences education, with a strong emphasis on integrative, collaborative, and patient-centered approaches to care. As graduates transition into professional practice, they carry forward the university’s commitment to improving health through innovation, compassion, and evidence-based practice. For more information, go to www.uws.edu

About University of Western States

For more than 120 years, University of Western States (UWS) has been at the forefront of whole-person health, educating professionals in the areas of chiropractic medicine, naturopathic medicine, clinical nutrition, sports medicine, sport and performance psychology, and clinical mental health counseling. The university prepares graduates to help shape the future of health care by providing an education grounded in scientific rigor and empathetic understanding. Located in Portland, Oregon, UWS is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. University of Western States is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. To learn more, visit UWS.edu.

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