Safetrust Joins Industry Leaders to Present Commercial Aliro Deployment at Unify by Connectivity Standards Alliance

DALLAS, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust Inc. will participate in a featured breakout session at Unify, the annual conference of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, taking place June 16–18, 2026, in Austin, Texas. Founder Jason Hart will join a cross-industry panel on Tuesday, June 17, from 3:45–4:30 PM, titled "Commercial Aliro: Why Now, What It Unlocks, and What Has to Be Done."

The session will explain why commercial environments are ready for Aliro deployment today, highlight real-world use cases across multi-badge, multi-vendor, and multi-tenant settings, and outline what the industry must do to move Aliro from a recognized standard to active deployment.

Panelists include:

Jason Hart — Founder, Safetrust Inc.

— Founder, Safetrust Inc. Bret Holbrook — SVP, Access Control and Identity Management, dormakaba Americas

— SVP, Access Control and Identity Management, dormakaba Americas Phil Jang — Member, Security Industry Association (SIA) Security Practitioners Advancing Real Conversations (SPARC)

— Member, Security Industry Association (SIA) Security Practitioners Advancing Real Conversations (SPARC) Olivia Renaud — Group Product Manager, Credentials Software, Allegion

— Group Product Manager, Credentials Software, Allegion Nelson Henry — VP, Security Technology & Engineering, Last Lock

— VP, Security Technology & Engineering, Last Lock Lee Odess — Moderator, CEO, The Access Control Collective





Expo Floor Demo: Aliro Card and Mobile

In addition to the breakout session, Safetrust will demo Aliro Enterprise credentials on the expo floor at Unify. Attendees can see live demonstrations of the Aliro Enterprise physical card and mobile platform working together (the same demonstration Safetrust debuted at ISC West in March 2026), where it showcased the first Aliro Enterprise physical credential operating in tandem with mobile wallets. The demo illustrates how organizations can confidently provision and manage credentials across multiple access vendors using their own digital certificates, without proprietary lock-in.

As a Connectivity Standards Alliance member and active contributor to the Aliro technical community, Safetrust participates in Unify not only as an Aliro implementer but as a strong advocate for how the standard can best serve commercial enterprise. Its presence at Unify underscores its commitment to moving Aliro from standard to real-world deployment.

Register for Unify: account.canapii.com/events/unify-2026

About Safetrust

Safetrust is a global leader in secure identity and access technology, delivering mobile credentialing, cloud-based identity orchestration, and advanced security solutions for enterprise and government customers worldwide. Through open architecture and standards-based design, Safetrust enables trusted identity experiences across physical and digital environments. For more information, visit safetrust.com.

Media Contact

Brooke Grigsby

media@safetrust.com

+1 214 960-1705 ext 110