RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF RICHMOND ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Radiology Associates of Richmond Data Breach

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Data Breach Victims to Contact the Firm

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NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Radiology Associates of Richmond regarding a data breach.





Investigation Details:

On or around July 25, 2025, an unauthorized actor gained access to Radiology Associates of Richmond’s systems, compromising the personal and protected health information of more than 266,000 current and former patients. On May 21, 2026, Radiology Associates of Richmond began mailing individual notification letters to affected patients.



The following data may have been compromised in the breach: personally identifiable health and personal information.





Next Steps:

If you received a data breach notification from Radiology Associates of Richmond and would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Casey DeReus by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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