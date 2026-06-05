Nominations Open for Organic Grower Summit's 2026 Grower of the Year Award

MONTEREY, Calif., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic Grower Summit, presented by Farm Progress, is now accepting nominations for the ninth annual Grower of the Year Award. Building on the success of the 2025 program, which honored Arnott Duncan of Duncan Family Farms, the award continues its multi-finalist approach, spotlighting the diverse excellence within organic agriculture.

The Grower of the Year Award, sponsored by John Deere, celebrates visionary leaders who are pushing the boundaries of organic farming through innovation, sustainability and unwavering commitment to the industry. Four exceptional finalists will be selected and invited to attend the summit as honored guests. The winner will be revealed in a special presentation during the event.

“Last year's four-finalist format brought incredible energy to the award program and allowed us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable diversity of organic agriculture,” said Matt Jungmann, national events director for Farm Progress. “From leafy greens to cotton and grains, our 2025 finalists demonstrated that innovation in organic farming takes many forms.”

The Organic Grower Summit will take place Dec. 2-3, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, Calif., where the winner will be announced during the Keynote and Award Presentation.

Growers, industry professionals and organic agriculture advocates are encouraged to submit nominations through the Organic Grower Summit website. The selection committee evaluates candidates based on their dedication to organic farming practices, leadership within the industry and pioneering approaches to organic agriculture. Complete award criteria and nomination guidelines are available online.

Since its inception, the Grower of the Year Award has recognized trailblazers in organic agriculture, including Arnott Duncan of Duncan Family Farms (2025), Dick Peixoto of Lakeside Organic Gardens (2024), Rod Braga of Braga Fresh (2023) and Jeff Huckaby of Grimmway Farms (2022). The award presentation serves as the pinnacle of the summit's robust educational program, featuring sessions on ag tech innovations, soil health strategies, integrated pest management (IPM), emerging trends shaping the future of organic production and more.

The nomination deadline is Aug. 31, 2026. Submit your nomination today at www.OrganicGrowerSummit.com. Registration for the 2026 Organic Grower Summit opens in July 2026. Sign up for email notifications to be among the first to receive registration details and event updates.

About Organic Grower Summit

The Organic Grower Summit, presented by Farm Progress, is a premier event for organic growers and suppliers to explore the latest trends, techniques and innovations in organic farming. This annual summit offers educational sessions, networking opportunities and a platform for industry leaders to share insights and best practices in organic agriculture. Connect with and learn more about Organic Grower Summit at www.OrganicGrowerSummit.com and on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Media Contacts:

Michelle Swayze

Senior Marketing Manager

michelle.swayze@farmprogress.com

Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

matt.jungmann@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9e2fd3b-516d-4d36-91ef-7815faa5aaa4