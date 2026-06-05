Make Great Light Launches Fully Redesigned Website

Arden Hills, MN , June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make Great Light has launched a completely redesigned website aimed at helping customers better understand indoor lighting and find practical solutions for healthier environments. The updated platform introduces several new features designed to simplify the shopping experience, improve access to lighting research, and support schools, government organizations, businesses, and consumers seeking healthier lighting options.

The new website launch reflects the company’s continued work in addressing concerns related to light sensitivity, lighting headaches, sleep disruption, and discomfort caused by harsh indoor LED lighting. Through updated navigation, educational resources, and improved product tools, the website now offers a more user-friendly experience for customers searching for effective Light filters and healthier indoor lighting products.





Make Great Light

One of the newest additions is the “Find My Filter” tool, which helps visitors identify the right filter for indoor lighting fixtures based on fixture type, environment, and lighting concerns. The company also introduced updated installation instructions for newer LED lighting fixtures, helping schools, offices, and facilities managers complete installations more efficiently.

The redesigned website also features a large educational resource center focused on lighting and health research. The library includes research summaries, videos, and practical information covering topics such as circadian lighting, visual comfort, blue light exposure, and workplace wellness.





Make Great Light

The company’s products are used in schools, workplaces, healthcare settings, and residential environments across the United States. Light filters for classrooms are designed to help reduce glare and visual discomfort in educational settings where fluorescent and LED lighting can create distractions for students and teachers. The company also provides products for classroom lighting projects involving schools, special education programs, libraries, and learning centers.

Businesses seeking healthier indoor work environments can also explore solutions for office lighting through the new website. Many organizations are searching for ways to reduce headaches at work, eye strain, and fatigue linked to harsh overhead lighting. The updated site allows office managers, designers, and procurement teams to access product details, transparent pricing, and discounts directly on product pages.

Another major feature included in the redesign is a new quoting system for larger orders and tax-exempt organizations. Schools, government agencies, nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and commercial buyers can now request custom quotes more efficiently through the website. The updated process also supports tax-exempt purchases and larger installation projects requiring specialized assistance.

The company’s product collection includes a variety of light filters designed for fluorescent and LED fixtures. Products are commonly used by individuals experiencing light sensitivity, migraines, visual stress, sensory processing concerns, and discomfort from bright indoor lighting.

The redesigned website also improves mobile accessibility, navigation speed, and product organization, making it easier for customers to compare solutions across residential, educational, and commercial settings. Customers can now browse by environment, condition, or fixture type while accessing installation resources and educational content in one location.

Readers interested in healthier indoor lighting solutions, research, and product information can explore the newly redesigned website at https://www.makegreatlight.com/.

About Make Great Light

Make Great Light provides indoor lighting solutions and filter products designed to improve comfort under fluorescent and LED lighting. The company serves schools, offices, healthcare facilities, nonprofits, government organizations, and residential customers across the United States.

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Media Contact

Make Great Light

3673 Lexington Ave N, H-2 #335 Arden Hills, MN 55126

(612) 399-6484

https://www.makegreatlight.com/

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