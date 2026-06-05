Granite Credit Union Invites Community to Celebrate Eagle Mountain Grand Opening

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union is inviting the community to join in celebrating the grand opening of its newest branch location on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The celebration will take place at the branch, located at 3569 East Maverik Lane, Eagle Mountain, Utah 84005.

Although the branch has been serving members for more than a month, Granite Credit Union is excited to officially commemorate its expansion into Utah County with a community-wide celebration designed for families and residents of all ages.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The event will feature free food from Best Burgers Ever and Udder Rivals for the first 100 guests, along with face painting, games, giveaways, prizes, and opportunities to step inside Granite Credit Union's popular money machine for a chance to grab cash and prizes.

"We have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome we've received from the Eagle Mountain community," said Charlotte Toone, Branch Manager at Granite Credit Union's Eagle Mountain branch. "Our team is passionate about helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, and we're excited to continue building relationships throughout the community. This celebration is our way of saying thank you and inviting everyone to come see what Granite Credit Union is all about."

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local branch team members, learn more about Granite Credit Union's products and services, and discover how the credit union is helping members make life happen through personalized financial solutions and exceptional service.

Granite Credit Union looks forward to celebrating this exciting milestone with Eagle Mountain residents and strengthening its commitment to serving communities throughout Utah.

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, please visit granite.org .