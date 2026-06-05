Liftoff Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liftoff Mobile, Inc. (“Liftoff”) (Nasdaq: LFTO), a global leader in performance marketing and monetization solutions for the app economy, announced today that it has closed its initial public offering of 21,850,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of common stock.

Liftoff intends to use the proceeds (net of underwriting discounts and commissions) from the offering (including from the sale of shares pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 2,850,000 shares) to repay outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured term loan facility and the remainder for general corporate purposes and to bear all of the expenses of the offering. Liftoff’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “LFTO.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Cantor, Deutsche Bank Securities, PJT Partners, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, BTIG, Needham & Company and Raymond James acted as joint book-running managers. Blackstone Capital Markets, MUFG, Stifel, LUMA Securities, Bancroft Capital, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Independence Point Securities and Tigress Financial Partners acted as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 3, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Liftoff

Liftoff is a leading growth and monetization engine built for the mobile app economy. Its AI-powered platform, Cortex, unifies marketing, creative, and monetization to deliver measurable performance at scale across the app lifecycle. Liftoff enables advertisers to unlock profitable user growth while helping app publishers maximize revenue with advanced ad monetization technology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Liftoff supports a diverse, global customer base across gaming, consumer, and emerging app categories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “foreseeable,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objectives,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding Liftoff’s intended use of proceeds from the offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in Liftoff’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Natalie Breitbach

press@liftoff.ai

Investor Relations

investors@liftoff.ai