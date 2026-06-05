Linkage Global Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

TOKYO and NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) (“Linkage Global” or the “Company”), a public company that engages in providing cross-border e-commerce integrated services, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on June 3, 2026, notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Class A ordinary shares of the Company for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “UZX.” In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has been provided with an initial compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 30, 2026, in which to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. In the event the Company does not regain compliance, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, should the Company meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and is able to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's securities will be subject to delisting.

The Company is currently evaluating all available options to regain compliance and intends to take appropriate actions to do so within the prescribed timeframe. Although the Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2), there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with that rule or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

About Linkage Global Inc.

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) is a holding company, which engages in providing cross-border e-commerce integrated services. Through its operating entities, it developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including cross-border sales and integrated e-commerce services. It operates through the Extend and Other Subsidiaries segments. The company was founded on March 24, 2022, and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://linkagecc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any potential acquisition will be completed. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Linkage Global Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@linkagecc.com

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global