Exponent to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Wells Fargo 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President John Pye, Executive Vice President Richard Schlenker, and Chief Financial Officer Eric Anderson will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conference:

Wells Fargo 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time



A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Exponent website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Exponent

Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Exponent's consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent's offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent's consultants, laboratories, databases, and computing resources work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.