HRC Technology Solutions LLC Expands Scope and Is Successfully Reappraised at CMMI® Services Maturity Level 3, Reinforcing Its AI-Driven Operating Model

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRC Technology Solutions LLC, a leading technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions provider to U.S. healthcare organizations, today announced that its Revenue Cycle Management operations, HRC Labs, and Kollect1 (K1) have been successfully reappraised — and the appraisal scope expanded — at Maturity Level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Services model. The appraisal was performed by Univate Solutions.

This scope expansion builds upon HRC Technology Solutions LLC’s initial CMMI Maturity Level 3 achievement and reflects the organization’s continued commitment to operational excellence, process maturity, and continuous improvement. The 2026 appraisal extended the scope to include HRC Labs and Kollect1 (K1) alongside the organization’s core RCM functions, demonstrating the consistent application of mature, repeatable processes across a broader range of services — including the technology and AI capabilities that increasingly power them.

Notably, the reappraisal comes as HRC scales its agentic AI platform across the revenue cycle. Achieving Maturity Level 3 across an expanded scope demonstrates that HRC’s adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and intelligent automation is grounded in well-defined, governed, and auditable processes, rather than ad-hoc experimentation. In an environment where healthcare organizations are rightly cautious about how AI is deployed against sensitive data and critical cash flow, this disciplined approach is a meaningful differentiator.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes — the basis for Maturity Level 3 — is established and improved over time.

As part of the appraisal, HRC Technology Solutions LLC was assessed across 21 process areas covering service delivery, governance, operational management, workforce practices, quality management, risk management, process improvement, and organizational performance.

The appraisal assessed 21 process areas covering service delivery, governance, operational management, workforce practices, quality management, risk management, process improvement, and organizational performance — reinforcing HRC Technology Solutions LLC’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality, technology-driven services to its clients.

The successful reappraisal validates the effectiveness of HRC Technology Solutions LLC’s integrated operating model, which fuses deep healthcare revenue cycle expertise with advanced technology, AI-powered automation, and real-time analytics. Capabilities such as AI-assisted medical coding, automated denial management, intelligent claim status extraction, and patient-pay engagement through K1 are delivered within a mature, governed framework — enabling HRC to pair innovation with the reliability, scalability, and predictability that healthcare clients demand. The achievement further confirms the organization’s ability to deliver high-performing services while maintaining an unwavering focus on client outcomes.

“This accomplishment reflects our commitment to delivering excellence to all our clients and stakeholders, and to doing so responsibly as we put AI to work across the revenue cycle. Maturity Level 3 across an expanded scope tells our clients something important: our innovation is built on disciplined, well-defined processes, not shortcuts. It is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who consistently strive for operational excellence and continuous improvement. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide exceptional service and intelligent solutions that positively impact the lives of patients and healthcare providers alike,”

— Denver Fernando, CEO, HRC Technology Solutions LLC

“Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process. We commend HRC Technology Solutions LLC on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization,”

— Ron Lear, Senior Director, CMMI Program

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit: www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions

About HRC Technology Solutions LLC

HRC Technology Solutions LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to U.S. healthcare providers. The company combines over 30 years of deep domain expertise with artificial intelligence, machine learning, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows — including its agentic AI platform — to improve cash flow, strengthen patient outcomes, and deliver peace of mind to its clients.

For more information, visit www.healthreconconnect.com

Contact:



Varun Chandramohan

Senior Manager - Engagement and Corporate Communications

comms@healthreconconnect.com