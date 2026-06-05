Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2026 totaled $186.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $92.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $93.7 billion. During the period, Artisan was notified that a U.S. sub-advisory mandate representing approximately $5.7 billion of assets in the U.S. Value Team’s Value Equity strategy is expected to terminate in early June 2026. The reduction in assets under management will have a muted impact on revenues given the nature of the mandate and its associated fees.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of May 31, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $13,433 Global Discovery 1,104 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,776 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,860 Franchise 1,017 Global Equity Team Global Equity 443 Non-U.S. Growth 16,783 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 6,160 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 1,265 Value Income 8 International Value Group International Value 56,107 International Explorer 1,241 Global Special Situations 37 Global Value Team Global Value 38,419 Select Equity 1,053 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,585 Credit Team High Income 14,156 Credit Opportunities 395 Floating Rate 126 Custom Credit Solutions 1,524 Developing World Team Developing World 3,440 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,438 Antero Peak Hedge 247 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,403 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,763 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,462 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,916 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners3 837 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $185,998

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $316.6 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.