SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of GRAIL, Inc. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 4, 2026

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of GRAIL, Inc. (“GRAIL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAL) between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit William Robbins v. GRAIL, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:26-cv-05428) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/cases/grail-inc-class-action-lawsuit-gral

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of GRAIL’s NHS-Galleri trial following the reveal of the top-line results covering the first screening round. Notably, as defendants have since attested, the trial as executed within the three-year follow-up period was insufficient to demonstrate the achievability of a reduction in Stage III-IV cancers; defendants disclosed the trial period, and thus the screening duration, was apparently insufficient to demonstrate whether the primary endpoint was achievable. Defendants further repeatedly refused to provide detailed topline results or other data from the NHS-Galleri study, potentially concealing known trendlines which arguably suggested either a longer timeline would be necessary or otherwise that the probability of achieving the statistical reduction in Stage III & IV cancers by the trial’s end had been reduced.

On February 19, 2026, GRAIL announced that the “primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed” in the NHS-Galleri Trial. The Company attributed this shortcoming, in part, on “probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately.”

Following this news, the price of GRAIL’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, Grail’s stock price fell to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, a decline of about 50.55% in the span of just a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage GRAL shareholders to step forward before the August 4, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in GRAL common stock, you have until August 4, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com