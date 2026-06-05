SalesCloser Enters Global Hospitality Sector and Announces Engagement with Major North American Hotel

Vancouver, BC, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced its recent entry into the global hospitality sector with the engagement of a new commercial customer - a major hotel in North America that is part of one of the world's ten largest hotel companies (the “Customer”).1 The deployment will mark SalesCloser's first commercial deployment in the hospitality industry and extends the platform from sales workflows into operational guest service environments.

The Company's AI voice agents are in the process of being deployed in order to assist the Customer in automating after-hours room service operations, with a direct integration into the resort's point-of-sale platform.

The deployment aims to apply SalesCloser's AI voice agents to after-hours room service operations at the 270-room beachfront resort, automating an operational workflow that has historically required dedicated overnight staffing. Guest calls are answered immediately by a SalesCloser AI agent, which captures order details - items, modifications, room number, and timing - and submits the order in real time to the resort's kitchen through a direct integration with the Oracle Hospitality point-of-sale platform. The integration is designed to deliver an automated, end-to-end overnight ordering workflow without manual intake.

The deployment is designed to provide consistent 24/7 guest coverage, faster response on after-hours service requests, and a lower operational burden during overnight shifts, while preserving order accuracy and the property's service standards. SalesCloser believes this deployment demonstrates the platform's applicability beyond traditional sales workflows into broader operational use cases where always-on availability, real-time conversation handling, and integration with important existing enterprise systems are.

"We see hospitality is a natural extension of what our platform already does well - conducting high-quality, real-time conversations at scale and connecting those conversations into the systems operators already use. SalesCloser intends to help hospitality operators modernize guest-facing workflows while improving responsiveness and operating efficiency."The hospitality industry represents a meaningful adjacent market for SalesCloser's conversational AI platform. Guest service operations - including reservations, room service, concierge, front-desk overflow, and after-hours response - share the same underlying execution requirements as the sales conversations the platform was built for: voice-first interaction, multilingual fluency, integration with enterprise systems of record, and reliable performance at scale. The Company intends to leverage this initial deployment as a reference point for further expansion into the hotel, resort, and broader hospitality vertical.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the Company's entry into the hospitality vertical, the anticipated benefits of the deployment with the customer, expected service quality, responsiveness, and operating efficiency improvements for the customer, the ability to expand into the broader hotel, resort, and hospitality market, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company's ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI in operational service environments, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser's revenue and profitability, the early stage of the Company's expansion into the hospitality sector, customer adoption and retention risks, risks relating to third-party integrations (including Oracle Hospitality and other enterprise systems), risks relating to reliance on telecommunications and infrastructure partners, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





1 Source: AltexSoft, Top Hotel Groups, Chains, and Brands: Number of Rooms, Revenue, Market Cap (industry analysis), available at https://www.altexsoft.com/blog/hotel-groups-chains-brands/