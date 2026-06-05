Premier Health of America Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

MONTREAL, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. (TSX-V: PHA) (“Premier Health”, or the “Company”) announces that, further to its press release dated June 2, 2026, the Autorité des marchés financiers, as the Company’s principal regulator, has granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders.

As previously announced, the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (the “Required Filings”) were not filed by June 1, 2026, being the filing deadline prescribed under applicable Canadian securities law requirements.

The MCTO prohibits the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, the Interim Chief Financial Officer and the members of the Board of Directors from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings remain outstanding. The issuance of the MCTO does not affect the ability of persons other than insiders of the Company to trade in the Company’s securities.

The Company currently expects to file the Required Filings on or before June 30, 2026, and will issue a press release announcing completion of such filings once completed. Until the Company files the Required Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. These guidelines require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of press release during the period of the MCTO.

Following the June 2, 2026, press release, the Company is currently in default under its credit facilities. No new forbearance agreement is currently being negotiated and the Company continues to assess its available options.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, companies, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the digital transformation of the healthcare services sector, providing patients with faster, more affordable, and more accessible care.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Guy D’Aoust

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Premier Health of America Inc.

gdaoust@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916 Mr. Frédéric St-Cyr

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Premier Health of America Inc.

fstcyr@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916



