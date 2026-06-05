BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Inc. Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BAYONNE, N.J., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that, as previously reported on its Form 8-K filed on June 1, 2026, effective as of the close of trading on June 5, 2026, the Company granted 709,220 shares of restricted common stock, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), to Thomas M. O’Brien as an inducement material to Mr. O’Brien entering into an employment agreement with the Company and commencing employment as its Chief Executive Officer and President. Twenty percent of the shares of restricted stock will vest on each of December 31, 2026, December 31, 2027, December 31, 2028, December 31, 2029 and December 31, 2030, subject to Mr. O’Brien’s continued service with the Bank through each such vesting date, except that in certain circumstances described in the award, the restricted stock will vest in full.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.