TKROBOTS Launches AI Quant Trading Platform With Free Trial Access for New Users

London, United Kingdom, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TKROBOTS, an AI-driven crypto quantitative trading platform, today announced the launch of its automated trading platform designed to make AI-powered digital asset trading more accessible to users worldwide. The platform offers AI-powered crypto trading automation, transparent plan records, wallet management, and a simplified registration process for users exploring quantitative trading tools.

The platform combines automated strategy execution, AI-assisted quantitative models, wallet management, daily settlement records, and a user dashboard that allows users to monitor plans, wallet activity, income details, and account records in one place.

According to the TKROBOTS website, the platform is structured around a simple operating flow: users create and fund an account, choose an AI quant plan, allow the system to perform risk checks, activate automated strategy execution, and track results through dashboard records.





A Simpler Way to Explore AI Quant Trading

As interest in artificial intelligence and digital asset automation continues to grow, many users are looking for tools that can reduce the complexity of manual crypto trading. TKROBOTS was developed to provide a more structured entry point for users who want to explore AI-driven trading without building bots, writing code, or managing complex manual trading setups.

Through the TKROBOTS platform, users can register an account, access the wallet page, deposit funds through supported payment networks, select an available AI quant plan, and monitor their activity through the dashboard.

The platform’s website describes its system as using AI-assisted quantitative models to support market scanning, strategy calculation, and plan-based settlement without complex manual setup.

Free Trial Access Designed for New Users

To encourage new users to experience the platform, TKROBOTS offers a free trial opportunity. After registration and login, eligible new users may receive a $50 trial bonus, which can be used to activate a designated free experience package.The trial experience allows users to explore the platform’s service process, dashboard functions, wallet records, and daily settlement structure before deciding whether to continue using the service.This approach gives new users a practical way to understand how TKROBOTS works, observe the platform interface, and evaluate the system through real account activity.Users can visit https://tkrobots.com and click Sign Up to create an account and explore the available trial experience.

Dashboard Visibility and Daily Settlement Records

TKROBOTS emphasizes account visibility through its dashboard and daily record structure. The platform allows users to review active plans, wallet records, orders, income details, trading progress, and account activity from an organized dashboard interface.

The website states that dashboard pages show plan progress, wallet records, orders, income, and account activity so users can review each stage clearly.

This record-based structure is designed to help users follow their platform activity more easily and better understand the status of their selected AI quant plans.

AI-Powered Trading Plans and Automated Execution

TKROBOTS provides plan-based AI quant trading services designed around automated execution and account tracking. The platform describes its trading model as using AI-assisted quantitative systems to support market scanning, strategy calculation, and plan-based settlement.Instead of requiring users to manually configure trading bots or constantly monitor market conditions, TKROBOTS offers a simplified plan structure. Users can review plan details, activate a preferred plan, and track related records through the dashboard.The platform also presents information such as plan duration, participation amount, settlement logic, referral reward, and principal refund status before activation.The company encourages new users to begin with the free trial experience, observe the platform’s service process, and evaluate whether TKROBOTS matches their needs before making further decisions.

Supporting the Growth of AI Trading Technology

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important part of financial technology, especially in areas such as market analysis, automated execution, quantitative trading, and digital asset management. TKROBOTS aims to support this trend by offering a platform that combines AI-powered trading systems with simplified onboarding and transparent account records.With its AI quant trading model, wallet management tools, daily settlement visibility, and free trial access, TKROBOTS is positioned for users interested in automated crypto trading, AI-powered trading platforms, quantitative trading tools, and digital asset trading automation.New users can visit https://tkrobots.com to register an account, explore available AI quant plans, and experience the TKROBOTS automated trading platform.

About TKROBOTS

TKROBOTS is an AI-driven crypto quantitative trading platform focused on automated digital asset trading. The platform provides AI-powered trading plans, automated execution, wallet management, daily settlement records, dashboard visibility, and a free trial experience for new users.By combining artificial intelligence, quantitative trading models, automated execution, and transparent account management, TKROBOTS aims to make AI-powered crypto trading more accessible and easier to understand.For more information, please visit the official website:https://tkrobots.com/.

Media Contact

Website: https://tkrobots.com

Email: help@tkrobots.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.