GRAL DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Grail (GRAL) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 4, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Grail To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Grail between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Grail, Inc. (“Grail” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAL) and reminds investors of the August 4, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

Defendants provided investors with material information concerning the likelihood of success of Grail’s NHS-Galleri trial achieving its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III & IV cancers. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the success of Galleri, consistently promoting its effectiveness “in the real world” and the positive predictive value (“PPV”) observed in the Pathfinder studies and in NHS-Galleri’s top-line results as sources of confidence for its potential. Defendants further routinely touted the design of the NHS-Galleri and how three years were necessary to demonstrate the achievability of the primary endpoint.

Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Grail’s NHS-Galleri trial following the reveal of the top-line results covering the first screening round. Notably, as Defendants have since attested, the trial as executed within the three-year follow-up period was insufficient to demonstrate the achievability of a reduction in Stage III-IV cancers; Defendants disclosed the trial period, and thus the screening duration, was apparently insufficient to demonstrate whether the primary endpoint was achievable. Defendants further repeatedly refused to provide detailed topline results or other data from the NHS-Galleri study, potentially concealing known trendlines which arguably suggested either a longer timeline would be necessary or otherwise that the probability of achieving the statistical reduction in Stage III & IV cancers by the trial’s end had been reduced

On February 19, 2026, Grail announced that the “primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed” in the NHS-Galleri Trial. The Company attributed this shortcoming, in part, on “probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Grail’s revelation. The price of Grail’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, Grail’s stock price fell to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, a decline of about 50.55% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Grail’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Grail class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GRAL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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