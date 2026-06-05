Stoneport Advisors Commodity Long Short ETF (SCLS) to Close

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Stoneport Advisors announce the planned closure and liquidation of the Stoneport Advisors Commodity Long Short ETF (Nasdaq: SCLS) (the “Fund”).

Shares of the Fund are expected to be delisted from Nasdaq at the close of regular trading on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 (the “Closing Date”). Shareholders may sell their shares in the secondary market prior to the Closing Date through their brokerage account, which may incur customary brokerage charges.

After the Closing Date, shares will no longer be listed for trading on Nasdaq and there can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares will exist.

Between the Closing Date and Thursday, June 18, 2026 (the “Liquidation Date”), the Fund will liquidate its portfolio holdings and increase its cash and cash equivalents. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio holdings may deviate from its stated investment objective and strategy during this period.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and effectively launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.