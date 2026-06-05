Blue Jay Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc. for Investor Relations and Retention of Haywood Securities for Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), announces two concurrent capital markets engagements: (i) the retention of Oak Hill Financial Inc. (“Oak Hill”) to provide business and capital markets advisory services including investor relations, effective June 5, 2026; and (ii) the retention of Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”) to provide market-making services for the common shares of the Company, effective June 4, 2026.

Oak Hill Financial Inc. – Investor Relations Advisory

Oak Hill will provide business and capital markets advisory services, including raising the Company’s profile with the investment community, assisting in the development and dissemination of investor presentation materials, and delivering regular monthly progress reports.

The initial term of the agreement is three months. Following the initial term, the agreement may be extended on a month-to-month basis at the sole discretion of the Company. Upon renewal, the monthly fee will remain the same. Either party may terminate the agreement after the initial term upon five (5) business days’ written notice. The Company will pay Oak Hill a monthly advisory fee of $12,000 plus pre-approved out-of-pocket expenses. There are no performance factors under the agreement with Oak Hill, and Oak Hill will not receive any common shares or other securities of the Company as compensation. Oak Hill has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Oak Hill is an arm’s length party to the Company. The Company’s engagement of Oak Hill is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

Haywood Securities Inc. – Market-Making Services

The Company has retained Haywood to provide market-making services to assist in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company. The market-making service will be undertaken by Haywood as an arm’s length party to the Company and in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSXV and other applicable laws. Haywood has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities except that its clients and members of its pro group may own shares of the Company from time to time. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by Haywood.

For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Haywood $5,000 per month for a period of 6 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by either party upon 30 days’ prior written notice. There are no performance factors under the agreement with Haywood, and Haywood will not receive any common shares or other securities of the Company as compensation.

About Oak Hill Financial Inc.

Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financial’s experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specializes in building credibility for its clients across a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

About Haywood Securities

Founded in 1981, Haywood is a 100% employee-owned investment dealer with more than 300 employees in its Canadian offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto. Haywood Securities Inc. is a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the Montreal Exchange (MEX), the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). In addition, Haywood Securities (USA) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a broker-dealer registered to transact securities business in the United States and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). For more information please visit www.haywood.com.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions.

ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed “Geordie Mark”

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

info@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059 Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, obtaining regulatory approval for the Listing and for the engagement of the above-referenced service providers, increasing the Company’s current mineral resources, and future business plans of the Company. Such information involves known and unknown risks, including the receipt of regulatory approval, the results of future financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Blue Jay in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Blue Jay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.