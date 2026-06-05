Trump's Next “Big Buy” Could Make Early Investors a Fortune

Washington, D.C., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Wall Street focuses on earnings reports and interest rates, veteran financial researcher Jim Rickards predicts the real story is buried underground, in a remote region of the United States.

Rickards, a former advisor to the White House, U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Pentagon, has spent five decades at the highest levels of government and finance. Now he is going public with what he calls his most important prediction yet.

He says one tiny company, currently trading for just under $2 per share, holds the exclusive rights to what he describes as "America's Crown Jewel," a single mineral deposit he estimates holds up to $2.7 trillion in gold, copper, silver, and other critical metals.

"What I'm about to tell you may be the most financially consequential move that any American President has made in our history," Rickards said.

Gold, Copper, Silver and More, All in One Place

According to Rickards, the scale of this deposit is unlike anything else in the country. He says the site holds an estimated 82 million ounces of gold, 75 billion pounds of copper, 371 million ounces of silver, and billions of pounds of rhenium and molybdenum, metals critical to military jets, AI infrastructure, nuclear energy, and advanced semiconductors.

To put the copper alone in perspective, Rickards says it is enough to build 12,500 new AI data centers, or to rebuild the entire U.S. electrical grid 25 times over.

"This one single deposit holds more wealth than any reserve of its kind," he said. "It may very well be the crown jewel of our country."

Why the Stock Is Still Cheap

Rickards says the reason most investors have never heard of this company comes down to one thing: government permission. The project has been blocked for years by environmental restrictions and regulatory red tape, keeping the stock priced for far less than he believes the underlying asset is worth.

He points to a pattern he says has repeated throughout American history. When government permission is granted to unlock a major resource project, the companies that own those assets can see dramatic gains, often before a single shovel hits the ground.

"In life and in markets, the biggest gains never go to the ones who wait around for a sure thing," Rickards said. "They go to the ones who move early."

He cites the Trump administration's recent stakes in Lithium Americas and Trilogy Metals as examples of the same playbook already in motion, with shares in both companies surging sharply after government deals were announced.

A June 30 Deadline and a Window He Says Will Not Repeat

Rickards says the window to act is narrow. He is pointing to June 30 as a key date, tied to pending legislation in the U.S. Senate and what he believes will be a landmark policy decision connected to Executive Order 14153, signed by President Trump on his first day back in office.

"Due to an extremely unusual situation, you have an opportunity to position yourself before the government could stake its claim," Rickards said. "This situation will never repeat again."

He is urging everyday Americans to consider taking a position before that date, noting that even a small investment could carry significant upside if the project is unlocked as he expects.

"A small investment of just $50 could soon make a huge difference for you and your family," he said.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.