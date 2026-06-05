Knight Announces Early Warning Filing Regarding Shares of Crescita

MONTREAL, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is disseminated by Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") (TSX:GUD), a pan-American (ex-US) pharmaceutical company, as required by Regulation 62-103 respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding securities of Crescita Therapeutics Inc. ("Crescita").

Crescita has announced the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with ClinActiv Holdings Inc. (“ClinActiv”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Purchaser”), pursuant to which the Purchaser acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Crescita (the “Shares”) in exchange for a cash consideration of $0.80 per Share.

Prior to the closing of the Arrangement, Knight had control over 1,935,489 Shares representing approximately 10.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Crescita. After closing of the Arrangement, Knight no longer holds any Shares, has ceased to be an insider of Crescita and is no longer subject to the early warning reporting requirements under Regulation 62-103.

The head office address of Crescita is 2805 Place Louis-R-Renaud, Laval, Québec, H7V 0A3.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates, please contact Samira Sakhia at (514) 484-4483.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.