Robbins LLP Reminds BBNX Stockholders of its Investigation into Beta Bionics, Inc.; Contact the Firm for Information

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) to determine whether certain Beta Bionics officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Beta Bionics is a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions to enhance the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes.

On January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics issued preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2025 topline financial results and key operating metrics. The Company reported that new patient starts for the quarter were expected to be at least 5,581, representing year-over-year growth of at least 36%. The reported figure was below analyst expectations and reflected a slowdown from the prior quarter, when Beta Bionics reported 68% year-over-year growth in new patient starts. Following the announcement, Beta Bionics’ stock price declined more than 35% on January 9, 2026.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Beta Bionics, Inc., contact Robbins LLP for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

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About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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