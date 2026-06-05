Yuno Provides Corporate Update as It Advances Toward Launch, Expands Leadership Team with Talent from Binance, and Positions for Global Prediction Market Growth

NEWARK, N.J., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuno, an emerging prediction markets platform focused on building global infrastructure for event-based trading and social participation, today provided a corporate update highlighting key milestones achieved ahead of launch, including leadership expansion, product development progress, international market strategy, and continued investment in regulatory infrastructure.

The update comes amid accelerating global growth across prediction markets, a category increasingly attracting retail traders, institutional attention, digital asset participants, and mainstream audiences seeking new forms of information discovery and event-driven trading.

Yuno is developing what management describes as a next-generation prediction market ecosystem designed to combine event contracts, social participation, creator-driven market infrastructure, and real-time trading experiences into a single platform optimized for international expansion.

The company believes prediction markets remain in the early stages of global adoption despite rapid growth across the sector over the past several years.

“Prediction markets are evolving from niche internet products into a new financial category,” said Sigmund Holtz, Co-Founder and CEO of Yuno. “We believe users increasingly want experiences that combine market participation, information discovery, social engagement, and reputation. Our focus is building infrastructure that supports those behaviors at scale.”

Strengthening Leadership With Industry Experience

As part of its preparation for launch, Yuno has expanded its leadership and operational capabilities through the addition of senior personnel and advisors with experience across digital assets, exchange infrastructure, prediction markets, growth systems, and market operations.

The company has recently added several senior team members and founders with backgrounds spanning organizations including Binance, bringing operational experience from some of the largest and fastest-growing market infrastructure businesses globally.

Management believes this combination of exchange, liquidity, product, and growth expertise positions Yuno to accelerate product execution while building operational systems designed to support international scale.

Building Prediction Markets With Trading Infrastructure Principles

At its core, Yuno is being designed as an event-based market infrastructure platform where users can gain exposure to real-world outcomes through dynamic, market-driven pricing.

Unlike traditional prediction systems where pricing is centrally determined, Yuno’s platform architecture is being developed around market-based discovery mechanisms intended to support deeper liquidity, faster pricing adjustments, and broader participation across multiple market categories.

The company’s interface is being built with trading-first principles, emphasizing:

• Real-time market pricing

• Live order book infrastructure

• Event-driven contract creation

• Social market participation

• Community forecasting systems

• Market discovery tools

• Reputation-driven participation mechanisms

Management believes current market participants increasingly expect infrastructure that behaves more like financial trading systems and less like traditional products.

Developing A Social Layer For Event Markets

One of Yuno’s primary product differentiators is its planned social infrastructure layer.

The platform is building integrated community functionality intended to allow users to discuss markets, publish views, establish public trading reputations, and participate in community-driven forecasting systems.

Yuno believes event markets naturally generate conversation, conviction, and information sharing and that these behaviors should exist natively inside the platform experience.

Planned social functionality currently under development includes:

• Social feeds around active markets

• Verified trader reputation systems

• Community participation tools

• Audience-building infrastructure

• User-generated market participation systems

• Community engagement functionality

“The future of prediction markets is not just passive participation,” Holtz added. “Users increasingly want transparency around market participants, stronger community interaction, and ways to build credibility over time. We believe reputation systems become increasingly important as markets scale.”

International Expansion Strategy Built Around Regulatory Infrastructure

Yuno’s international growth strategy is intentionally structured around phased market expansion and regulatory alignment.

The company’s international strategy is built around creating globally accessible market infrastructure, enabling participation across jurisdictions where growing digital asset adoption, expanding retail engagement, and evolving regulatory frameworks support long-term market development.

The platform is implementing infrastructure intended to support:

• AML and KYC processes

• Transaction monitoring systems

• Sanctions screening

• Compliance workflows

• Market integrity controls

Additional expansion opportunities across MENA and Asia-Pacific markets remain under evaluation as the company assesses licensing frameworks and market readiness.

Yuno intends to restrict access in jurisdictions where the platform does not yet hold required permissions. For the United States, Yuno’s long-term objective includes pursuing appropriate regulatory pathways to enter the market compliantly.

Targeting A Rapidly Expanding Global Category

Prediction markets have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments within digital finance and event-based trading.

Management believes several structural tailwinds continue supporting category growth including:

• Rising stablecoin adoption

• Expansion of digital asset infrastructure

• Increased retail participation in alternative markets

• Demand for real-time information markets

• Growing familiarity with event-based trading products

Yuno believes these dynamics create an opportunity for new entrants capable of combining liquidity, product experience, regulatory infrastructure, and community participation into unified ecosystems.

“This is ultimately a trust and infrastructure business,” Holtz said. “Liquidity matters. Fair market resolution matters. User experience matters. We are building with those priorities first.”

Looking Ahead

As development continues, management remains focused on completing product milestones, expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening infrastructure, and preparing for phased market entry. The company is targeting average monthly volume over the next 12 months of approximately 200,000 active users and US$4 billion in total volume by the end of 2027, subject to platform launch timing.

The company expects additional updates relating to launch milestones, partnerships, and product developments in future announcements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans, market opportunities, product development, and expansion initiatives. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations due to regulatory, market, operational, and competitive factors.

Trading on prediction markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Yuno

Yuno is building a global prediction markets platform designed to combine event-based trading, social infrastructure, and market infrastructure into a unified experience for international users. The company is focused on developing scalable systems that enable users to participate in transparent, community-driven event markets.

Contact: press@yuno.trade