NatureU® Now Has Three Clinical Studies Publicly Registered on ClinicalTrials.gov as 56-Day PQQ Skin-Aging Study (NCT07571629) Joins Two Previously Published Peer-Reviewed Trials

Kwun Tong, Kowloon, HK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly registered 56-day exploratory study of NatureU® Mind Care BeautyU Caps — reporting within-participant changes of −46.7% in crow's-feet wrinkle count and +58.7% in stratum corneum hydration at Day 56 — joins NatureU's prior sleep and satiety clinical trials, both already published in peer-reviewed journals. The data are exploratory and the new study has not yet undergone peer review.

OmniSolutions Laboratory Holdings Limited, the science-driven company behind the NatureU® ( https://natureuhealth.com ) nutraceutical brand, today announced that its 56-day exploratory clinical study of NatureU® Mind Care BeautyU Caps — a multi-ingredient oral supplement containing pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ), quercetin, cranberry extract and ergothioneine — has been publicly registered on the U.S. National Library of Medicine's ClinicalTrials.gov registry as NCT07571629 . With this filing, three NatureU clinical studies now have publicly documented results on the registry. The two earlier NCT-registered NatureU trials — covering sustained-release sleep support and participant-reported satiety in weight management — have already been published in peer-reviewed journals.





About the newly registered PQQ study (NCT07571629)

The newly registered trial was a single-center, open-label, single-arm exploratory clinical study conducted at Centre Testing International Pinbiao (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., an independent contract testing organization, and reviewed and approved by the Shanghai CTI Clinical Medicine Department on January 3, 2025 (approval reference no. A225000034310100101C). Of 33 enrolled healthy women aged 36 to 56 years, 31 completed all scheduled assessments through Day 56 and were included in the completer efficacy analysis; two participants withdrew for personal reasons unrelated to tolerability. All participants provided written informed consent. The investigational product contained quercetin 100 mg, cranberry extract 100 mg (equivalent to 20,000 mg cranberry raw material; standardized to 30 mg proanthocyanidins), PQQ 20 mg and ergothioneine 10 mg per capsule, taken orally once daily for 56 consecutive days.

The prespecified primary endpoint was the Day 56 within-participant change from baseline in PRIMOS CR crow's-feet wrinkle count. The secondary endpoint was the Day 56 within-participant change from baseline in Corneometer CM 825 stratum corneum hydration. In the completer population, PRIMOS CR crow's-feet wrinkle count decreased from a mean of 965 ± 334 at baseline to 514 ± 171 at Day 56, a within-participant change of −46.74% (nominal P = 0.001), and Corneometer-measured hydration increased from 44.3 ± 7.8 to 70.3 ± 9.9, a within-participant change of +58.69% (nominal P = 0.001). The expanded exploratory endpoint set reported in the manuscript includes Cutometer R2 elasticity (+19.05%), VISIA CR gloss (+47.10%), Colorimeter ITA° (+16.13%), Mexameter melanin index (−14.79%), VISIA CR spot area ratio (−15.52%) and DermaScan dermal thickness (+16.36%) and density (+5.36%) at Day 56 (all nominal P ≤ 0.003). No adverse reactions were reported during the 56-day intervention. P values are reported as nominal values; no formal multiplicity correction was applied. Reporting follows the TREND (Transparent Reporting of Evaluations with Nonrandomized Designs) and TIDieR (Template for Intervention Description and Replication) frameworks. The accompanying manuscript is publicly available as a preprint on medRxiv at https://doi.org/10.64898/2026.05.07.26351904 and has not yet been peer-reviewed; findings are exploratory and hypothesis-generating.

Two previously registered NatureU clinical studies already published

Alongside today's registration, two earlier NatureU clinical studies are publicly catalogued on ClinicalTrials.gov and have already appeared in peer-reviewed literature. NCT07600528 — NatureU® Sweet Dream — was a single-blind exploratory clinical evaluation of a sustained-release GABA and α-s1 casein hydrolysate capsule versus commercial melatonin in 15 healthy adults. Deep-sleep duration averaged 130.07 ± 37.07 minutes in the Sweet Dream condition versus 96.87 ± 29.30 minutes in the melatonin condition (a 34% within-condition difference; P = 0.01); deep-sleep proportion was 29.13% ± 5.42% versus 22.53% ± 6.16% (P = 0.01). No adverse events were reported. Primary results were published in the International Journal of Clinical Case Reports and Reviews, 30(5)-913, 2025 (DOI: 10.31579/2690-4861/913).

NCT07597382 — NatureU® Burn — was an exploratory clinical evaluation of a finished oral supplement combining Irvingia gabonensis seed extract and inulin on participant-reported satiety in healthy adults; primary results were published in Current Topics in Nutraceutical Research, Vol. 23, pp. 50–55, 2025 (https://doi.org/10.37290/ctnr2641-452X.23:50-55). Two additional NatureU studies — NCT07585825 (Cheers Friends Curcumin) and NCT07571616 (Pelvic Health Pumpkin Seed) — are also registered with Completed status; primary results have not yet been publicly reported. All five studies are interventional and were funded by OmniSolutions Laboratory Holdings Limited; co-author disclosures appear in the published articles.

About NatureU® and the MASTER™ delivery platform

NatureU® products are formulated using OmniSolutions' MASTER™ (Multistage Adaptive Sustained-Release Technology) delivery platform, a multi-stage excipient-and-release approach addressing solubility, stability and pH-responsive intestinal release, and covered in part by Chinese invention patent CN117679384A (2024). NatureU® finished products are manufactured in New Zealand and the United States. NatureU® Mind Care BeautyU Caps is currently sold in Hong Kong through Mannings and HKTVmall and in North America through the NatureU® brand store on Amazon US.

The investigational product and the company's prior clinical trials reflect a development philosophy that pairs published-ingredient rationale with finished-product clinical evaluation. NatureU's three publicly documented studies span sleep support, weight management and skin-aging — three of the most frequently studied consumer-health domains — and are conducted at independent contract research organizations with ethics-committee oversight.

Limitations and language discipline

The NCT07571629 study is exploratory and signal-generating. It was open-label, single-arm, single-center, and was not randomized, not blinded, and not placebo-controlled. Findings should be interpreted as hypothesis-generating and require confirmation in randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials before any causal or treatment claim can be made. The manuscript has been posted as a preprint and has not yet undergone peer review. NatureU® Mind Care BeautyU Caps is a dietary supplement; it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.