SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors it Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Verra Mobility Corporation Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 4, 2026

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM) between February 24, 2026, to May 26, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Ekim Otucu v. Verra Mobility Corporation, et al. (Case No. 2:26-cv-03973) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/cases/verra-mobility-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Verra’s relationship with Avis Budget Group (“Avis”), and in particular obtaining a contract extension with Avis. Further, the Company minimized concerns that major rent-a-cars could replace Verra with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives.

On May 26, 2026, Verra issued a press release announcing a termination notice from Avis regarding its contract and accordingly lowered its 2026 full-year financial outlook. Almost one week later on June 1, 2026, the Company announced a sudden and surprising transition of its President and Chief Executive Officer David Roberts.

Following this news, the price of Verra’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026, Verra’s stock price fell to $3.85 per share on May 27, 2026, a decline of about 71%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage VRRM shareholders to step forward before the August 4, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in VRRM common stock, you have until August 4, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com