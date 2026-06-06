Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GeneDx Holdings Corp. (“WGS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WGS) securities between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that WGS repeatedly made statements that would have caused the average investor to believe that the Fabric acquisition would improve the Company’s financials and create efficiencies between it and the Company’s core business. The Complaint alleges that these statements include: “There is room to run in terms of reducing COGS in the future by combining the best of capability between GeneDx and Fabric as we lean into the best possible algorithms to optimize dry lab processes.” The Complaint continues to allege that these and similar statements were false; in truth, Defendants knew of, or recklessly disregarded, significant problems in Fabric’s viability that would negatively impact WGS’s overall business and operations. The Complaint also alleges that as a result, the Company’s statements concerning its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable factual basis, and shares of WGS common stock traded at artificially inflated prices.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of WGS should contact the Firm prior to the August 3, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .