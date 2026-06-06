SHARE3DCAM Launches AI Engine Algorithm Upgrade in SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0, Advancing the Complete Scan-to-Deliverable Workflow for AEC and Renovation Professionals

Shenzhen, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARE3DCAM , a developer of professional SLAM LiDAR scanning solutions, today announced the release of SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0, featuring a comprehensive AI Engine Algorithm Upgrade targeting the complete workflow from spatial capture to professional project deliverables.

The release addresses a challenge that has become central to the architecture, engineering, construction, and renovation industries: as 3D scanning has become faster and more accessible, the bottleneck has shifted from capturing spaces to making captured data usable. SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 is designed to close that gap — connecting SLAM LiDAR scan data with the downstream workflows that design, documentation, and construction delivery actually require.

The Workflow Problem This Solves

In renovation and construction environments, measurement accuracy is foundational. Design proposals, cost estimates, material quantities, and construction coordination all depend on reliable site data. Traditional measurement workflows — tape measures, manual notes, hand-drafted floor plans — are slow, error-prone, and difficult to verify after the fact.

SLAM LiDAR scanning has made site capture faster and more comprehensive. But until recently, the point cloud data produced by these devices has remained difficult to integrate directly into design and construction workflows without significant manual processing. Teams export data, import it into third-party software, draft from scratch, and cross-reference repeatedly — a process that reintroduces many of the inefficiencies that scanning was supposed to eliminate.

SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 and the AI Engine Algorithm Upgrade address this by processing, filtering, and transforming scan data into outputs that can move directly into design, client communication, and project handover — without leaving the SHARE3DCAM ecosystem.

AI-Assisted CAD Draft Generation

The most significant new capability in this software upgrade is AI-assisted CAD draft generation from point clouds within SHARE PointClouds Studio. The system uses trained AI models to automatically identify structural elements within captured point cloud data — walls, openings, columns, and spatial boundaries — and generate floor plans and section drawings based on real site geometry. These drawings can be exported as DWG files with point cloud underlays, allowing architects, designers, and surveyors to open them directly in AutoCAD or compatible CAD tools for refinement and further development.

The practical effect is a meaningful reduction in manual drafting workload. Rather than drawing from scratch based on field measurements and notes, professionals work from a baseline that already reflects real site conditions. For renovation projects — where design, pricing, contractor briefing, and construction coordination all depend on measurement accuracy — this reduces both the time required to produce usable drawings and the risk of errors introduced by gaps in manual data collection.

The capability also reduces return site visits. When the point cloud serves as a persistent, editable reference layer within the CAD environment, questions that would previously have required going back to site can often be resolved by re-examining the captured data.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEKvEhuGEx4

Proprietary 3D Gaussian Splatting for Spatial Communication

SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 introduces proprietary 3D Gaussian Splatting (3DGS) technology, one of the more significant advances in spatial data visualization in recent years.

3D Gaussian Splatting generates representations that feel continuous and spatially intuitive, closer in character to how a person would experience standing in the space itself. For renovation and construction projects, this improves communication between technical and non-technical team members: clients can more clearly understand spatial layouts, structural relationships, and design intent; contractors can better visualize conditions before mobilizing; project owners can review progress against documented site conditions.

What distinguishes SHARE3DCAM's 3DGS implementation is multi-source data fusion. Most Gaussian Splatting approaches rely primarily on image-based reconstruction, which can produce unstable or geometrically inaccurate results in low-texture environments — precisely the conditions most common in renovation and construction settings, including unpainted concrete, plain plaster walls, and uniformly finished interior surfaces.

By combining LiDAR geometry with visual image data, SHARE3DCAM's implementation maintains structural accuracy in these environments, producing Gaussian models with more reliable geometry and more stable spatial relationships — suitable for professional documentation, stakeholder alignmen, and client presentation.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0tX9UcLAr8

Point Cloud Processing: Built for Real Job Sites

Construction and renovation environments present consistent challenges for spatial data capture: low and uneven lighting, highly reflective surfaces, active personnel, and complex geometry. The AI Engine Algorithm Upgrade includes targeted improvements across each of these conditions.

A new colorization algorithm improves the accuracy of image-to-point-cloud color mapping, leveraging the large CMOS sensors in SHARE3DCAM's scanner hardware to produce more natural color representation in low-light environments including basements, underground parking structures, and interior spaces without natural lighting.









An upgraded intelligent filtering algorithm can optimize point cloud thickness to 5 mm in applicable scenarios, reducing data volume and noise while preserving geometric detail relevant to measurement and documentation. For reflective materials — glass facades, polished floors, metal surfaces, mirrored finishes — the algorithm identifies and helps reduce false geometry that standard processing approaches often retain, improving measurement reliability for spaces where these materials are common.

A proprietary neural network AI model enables dynamic object removal and figure segmentation. When site personnel or equipment are present during scanning, the system can extract usable spatial data without needing to fully clear the space — a practical operational benefit on active construction sites where repeated clearing causes delays and disrupts ongoing work.

Hardware Ecosystem: Scanners Designed for Every Scale

SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 is designed to work natively with SHARE3DCAM's SLAM scanner lineup, forming an integrated workflow from site capture through to deliverable output.

The SHARE C1 offers professional spatial capture capability in a more compact and flexible form factor, suited to professionals who need to deploy quickly across multiple site types or work in constrained environments.



The SHARE SLAM S20 is engineered for seamless data capture in renovation, architectural measurement, and complex AEC workflows. Its compact and portable design is optimized for navigating intricate or occupied environments, making it the primary tool for professionals operating across diverse residential and commercial projects.

For larger-scale requirements — engineering surveys, industrial facility inspection, complex infrastructure, and large outdoor environments — the SHARE SLAM S100 Series is designed to handle higher data volumes, longer range capture, and more demanding operational conditions.

Together, the hardware lineup and SHARE PointClouds Studio 2.5 form a complete spatial data ecosystem: capture on site, process and output in software, deliver to client.

Beyond the Scan

"Capturing spaces is no longer the challenge — making that data usable is," said Enzo Fan, CEO of SHARE3DCAM. "Every project team that scans a space should be able to take that data directly into their design, coordination, and delivery workflow. The AI Engine Algorithm Upgrade is about closing the distance between the scan and the deliverable — and making sure that distance keeps shrinking with every release."

Availability

SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 is available now through SHARE3DCAM's official channels.

SHARE PointClouds Studio is offered as free desktop software with no subscription fees, time limits, or licensing costs. Professionals can access the full feature set — including the AI Engine Algorithm Upgrade capabilities introduced in version 2.5 — at no charge, permanently.

More Product Information

Official Website: www.share3dcam.com

Email: office@shareuavtec.com

Amazon US

About SHARE3DCAM

SHARE3DCAM is a Shenzhen-based developer and manufacturer of professional SLAM LiDAR scanning solutions. Through its scanner hardware — including the SHARE SLAM S20, SHARE C1, and SHARE SLAM S100 Series — and its SHARE PointClouds Studio software platform, SHARE3DCAM serves professionals in surveying, AEC, renovation, industrial inspection, and spatial digitization, helping teams capture real-world environments and transform them into accurate, actionable spatial data.