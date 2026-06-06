Former Pentagon Advisor: “The $2 Stock Sitting on America's Greatest Untapped Treasure”

Baltimore, MD, June 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep inside a remote stretch of American land sits what former government advisor Jim Rickards is calling the single most important resource discovery in modern U.S. history.

It is not in the Middle East. It is not in China. It is right here on U.S. soil. And for decades, it has been locked away by red tape, blocked permits, and what Rickards describes as deliberate efforts to keep America's wealth stuck in the ground.

That is about to change.

Rickards, who has spent over five decades advising the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Pentagon, says everything the Trump administration has done over the past year points to one inevitable move. And the Americans who position themselves before June 30 could be the ones who benefit most.

82 Million Ounces of Gold. That Is Just the Start.

The numbers attached to this deposit are staggering. Rickards estimates the site holds 82 million ounces of gold, 75 billion pounds of copper, 371 million ounces of silver, and billions of pounds of metals critical to jet engines, nuclear reactors, AI chips, and military hardware.

He calls it "America's Crown Jewel," and says there is nothing else like it anywhere in the country.

"Add it all up, and there is an estimated $2.7 trillion in value locked in this one single location," Rickards said.

To put that in context, Rickards says the copper alone could power every new AI data center America plans to build for the next 100 years, without importing a single pound from overseas.

The Pattern That Has Played Out Before

This is not the first time Rickards has seen a story like this unfold. He points to the Trump administration's recent moves into Lithium Americas, Trilogy Metals, and USA Rare Earth as proof that the government is actively taking strategic stakes in companies that own major U.S. mineral deposits.

In each case, shares surged dramatically after the government announced its involvement.

"Each time they announce a deal, shares of the company that owns these major projects skyrocket," Rickards said.

He believes America's Crown Jewel is next. And the company that owns it is still trading for just under $2 per share.

"The biggest gains never go to the ones who wait around for a sure thing," he said. "They go to the ones who move early."

Why June 30 Matters

Rickards is pointing to a specific window that he says will not come around again. Two key pieces of legislation are working their way through the U.S. Senate, both tied directly to Executive Order 14153 that President Trump signed on his first day back in the White House.

A government decision tied to this project is expected by June 30. Rickards says that date is the line in the sand for investors who want to get in before the story breaks wide open.

"You have an opportunity to position yourself before the government stakes its claim," he said. "This situation will never repeat again."

He says the project has been kept in regulatory limbo precisely because of its value, and that the political will to unlock it has never been stronger than it is right now.

"Trump is hellbent on doing everything he can to secure America's resource potential," Rickards said.

A Fortune in the Ground. A Stock Priced Like It Does Not Exist.

The company that holds full rights to this deposit has a market cap of under one billion dollars. Rickards says the gap between what the company is worth on paper and what the asset in the ground could actually be worth is one of the most extreme mismatches he has ever seen in his career.

"This could be one of the greatest asymmetric trades in human history," he said.

He is urging everyday Americans to look at this opportunity before the mainstream catches on, noting that even a modest stake could carry life changing upside over the long term if the project is unlocked as he expects.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades advising working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.