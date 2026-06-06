SKG Launches PS700 Neck Massager, Bringing Deep Kneading, Layered Heat, and Immersive Audio to Everyday Recovery

NEW YORK, June 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many people, neck tension can return by the next morning, even after using a traditional neck massager. SKG Health developed PS700 neck massager with a different starting point — not a feature checklist, but an anatomical question: why does neck tension keep coming back?

The answer, SKG found, is that the muscles often associated with everyday neck tension from screen time — the semispinalis and splenius beneath the trapezius — can be difficult for vibration pads, heat wraps, or roller-style devices to effectively reach. Reaching them calls for a different kind of mechanical motion: the lift-and-press stroke of a professional therapist's hands. SKG designed PS700 neck massager, priced at $179.99, to bring that motion into a wearable device for commutes, desk breaks, or a pre-sleep wind-down routine.

At the core are dual biomimetic kneading heads driven by a 3025 brushless motor at up to 3,000 RPM, generating 23 mN·m of torque. The hollow-core silicone contact surface conforms to the neck's curvature without pinching, tracing a 360-degree arc designed to deeper areas where neck tension builds, rather than simply gliding over the surface. Operating noise measures 45 dB — quiet enough for a shared workspace.

Heat comes from three sources simultaneously: 830 nm near-infrared light designed to deliver deeper warming comfort, 28 red-light LEDs across the contact surface, and an FPC heat film for consistent contact warmth — reaching soothing warmth in 3 seconds. The 10-minute automatic shut-off helps keep each session controlled, making it easy to incorporate into a pre-sleep wind-down routine.

Another standout feature of the PS700 is its audio system. Dual acoustic chambers create an immersive stereo sound experience, combining physical relief with mental relaxation through Bluetooth-connected playlists. Its 1,400 mAh battery delivers up to 120 minutes per charge, while the 0.59 kg compact design fits easily in a bag, desk drawer, or bedside setup.

PS700 neck massager is available now at skg.com and Amazon.

About SKG Health

SKG Health is a health technology company focused on personal recovery.

