ThinkCareBelieve: Week 72 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, June 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that happened during Week 72 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at:https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/06/05/week-72-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) The latest details on Iran and Russia and Ukraine Peace Negotiations,

2) The House and Senate Hearings that took place this week with President Trump’s Cabinet Members.

3) How is President Trump’s War on Fraud expanding and widening its range.

4) This week marked Day 500 of President Trump's Presidency and it is amazing all that has been accomplished.

5) Why does President Trump want a physical audit of Fort Knox?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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