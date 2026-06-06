Her Bodhi Claims Evaluated: What Research Reveals About This Primal Queen Alternative, Weight Loss Support and Consumer Reviews

Editorial note: This article is an independent informational evaluation of publicly available product information. It is not medical advice, not a diagnosis or treatment recommendation, and not an endorsement of any brand. Dietary supplements are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including menopause. Statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Readers should verify all current product details on the official website and consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement.





New York,USA, June 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search interest in Her Bodhi has grown sharply as more women navigate perimenopause and menopause and look for plant-based daily support. This evaluation examines what the HerBodhi formula actually contains, how its claims hold up against general women's-wellness research, what its label discloses, and how to interpret the hormone-free positioning that dominates its marketing.

Here is what the evaluation found in brief. Her Bodhi is a daily two-capsule supplement built around seven plant ingredients: KSM-66® Ashwagandha root extract, additional Ashwagandha root, Milk Thistle seed extract, Black Cohosh root extract, Soy Isoflavones, Flax seed, and Red Clover herb extract. The formula is fully transparent (no proprietary blend), the ashwagandha content is substantial (600 mg combined), and the phytoestrogen profile is layered across three plant sources at conservative daily doses. The product is hormone-free, vegan, manufactured in FDA-registered GMP-certified facilities per the brand, and the label explicitly states “Contains Soy.” It is not a medical device, and the brand makes no medical-treatment claims. Learn More About Her Bodhi

Why Her Bodhi Is Being Searched as a Primal Queen Alternative

A meaningful share of the people now searching for Her Bodhi arrive at it while comparing options in the broader women's wellness category — the same category that brands such as Primal Queen helped bring into mainstream conversation. The interest in a Primal Queen alternative is not surprising. As women's midlife wellness has matured into a dedicated supplement category, two distinct approaches have emerged: animal-source nutrient products (such as beef-organ formulas) and plant-source botanical products (such as adaptogen and phytoestrogen formulas). Women who prefer the latter — whether for ethical, dietary, or personal-preference reasons — are often researching plant-based, hormone-free alternatives and what they contain. Her Bodhi sits squarely in that botanical category, built on KSM-66® Ashwagandha, Milk Thistle, Black Cohosh, Soy Isoflavones, Flax, and Red Clover, with fully transparent dosing and a vegan formulation. That is why it routinely appears on shortlists of plant-based options women consider while researching the broader category. This article does not compare the two products head-to-head; instead, it documents independently what the HerBodhi formula itself contains, how its claims hold up, what consumers report, and what buyers researching a plant-based alternative should verify before committing — so that, whatever they ultimately choose, the decision is informed rather than impulse-driven. Visit the Official Her Bodhi Website Visit the Official Her Bodhi Website

Why Women's Hormonal Wellness Became the Biggest Health Conversation of the Decade

A decade ago, menopause was a whispered word. Women in their 40s and 50s were quietly told to “just push through it,” and the only real medical option offered was hormone replacement therapy — a treatment that, for many women, came wrapped in warnings, prescriptions, and a feeling of being managed rather than supported. Today, that conversation has fundamentally changed. Menopause and perimenopause are mainstream topics, and millions of women are finally asking the obvious question: why isn't there better, gentler, daily support for what is, after all, one of the most universal transitions in human life?

The reason this matters for anyone evaluating a product like Her Bodhi is simple: women's bodies during this transition are not broken — they are recalibrating. As estrogen and progesterone production gradually shifts, the body has to relearn how to regulate temperature, sleep, mood, appetite, energy, and metabolism. That recalibration can take years, and during that time the symptoms many women experience — hot flashes, night sweats, restless sleep, irritability, brain fog, fatigue, weight changes — are real, disruptive, and often dismissed. This is the conversation Her Bodhi has stepped into, positioned in the gentler, plant-based, support-the-body category rather than as a hormone replacement or stimulant-loaded midlife pill.

The modern lifestyle also stacks the deck against women going through this transition. Chronic stress disrupts the adrenal system, which becomes more important as ovarian hormone production declines. Poor sleep destroys the recovery window the body needs to rebalance. Ultra-processed diets, low fiber intake, and minimal phytoestrogen exposure all remove tools the body has used for generations. By the time many women start looking for solutions, they are dealing with a stacked cluster of complaints that all trace back to the same underlying transition. That is the context in which Her Bodhi enters the picture.

Explore Her Bodhi Ingredients

What Is Her Bodhi?

Her Bodhi is a daily women's wellness supplement delivered in two-capsule servings. Its main positioning revolves around three messages that the brand repeats throughout its marketing: hormone-free, botanically powered, and designed for women in the midlife transition. Each of those messages matters.

“Hormone-free” means the product contains no synthetic estrogen, no progesterone, no testosterone, and no bio-identical hormones. It is not a hormone replacement therapy and not a substitute for one. What it does contain is a blend of plant compounds, several of which act as phytoestrogens — plant-derived molecules with a gentle, much weaker affinity for estrogen receptors than the body's own hormones. The idea is that during the transition, when natural estrogen levels are declining, these gentle plant compounds may help the body adapt more smoothly. They are not replacing the hormone; they are supporting the transition.

“Botanically powered” refers to the formulation philosophy: a relatively short list of well-studied plants, each at a meaningful dose, rather than dozens of weakly-dosed ingredients. The ingredient list reads like a who's who of women's-wellness botanicals: KSM-66® Ashwagandha, plain Ashwagandha root, Milk Thistle, Black Cohosh, Soy Isoflavones, Flax seed, and Red Clover. The differentiation is in the combination and the dosing. “Designed for women in the midlife transition” is the audience framing — HerBodhi is positioned squarely at perimenopausal and menopausal women dealing with the familiar symptom cluster, and the brand states the product is vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and produced in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities with third-party testing per the manufacturing claims.

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The HerBodhi Supplement Facts — Decoded

The label discloses the following ingredient profile per two-capsule serving.

Serving Size: 2 Capsules | Servings Per Container: 30 (a one-month supply)

Here is the full ingredient profile per two-capsule serving:

Ingredient Amount % Daily Value KSM-66® (Ashwagandha root extract) 300 mg † Ashwagandha root 300 mg † Milk Thistle seed extract 400 mg † Black Cohosh root extract 80 mg † Soy Isoflavones (from Soy bean extract) 80 mg † Flax seed 50 mg † Red Clover herb extract 40 mg †

† Daily Value (DV) not established. Other ingredients: Hypromellose capsule, Rice flour, Magnesium Stearate. Contains Soy.

The following information is based on the disclosed label data. First, the dosing is fully transparent — every ingredient is listed by exact milligram weight, no proprietary blend hiding individual amounts, which is a positive transparency signal in a category where proprietary blends are still common.

Second, the total ashwagandha content is substantial. 600 mg combined (300 mg of KSM-66® patented extract plus 300 mg of standard ashwagandha root) sits in the higher end of doses commonly studied for stress and sleep support, with KSM-66® being one of the most clinically researched ashwagandha extracts available. Third, the Milk Thistle dose is generous. 400 mg is a meaningful dose for general liver and antioxidant support — a sensible addition for women whose detoxification pathways are working harder during hormonal transitions.

Fourth, the phytoestrogen stack is conservative. Black Cohosh (80 mg), Soy Isoflavones (80 mg), Flax seed (50 mg), and Red Clover (40 mg) are all included at modest doses — the right approach for daily long-term use, since phytoestrogens are meant to be gentle and cumulative, not aggressive. Fifth, important allergen note. The label explicitly states “Contains Soy.” Anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity must avoid this product. The other excipients (hypromellose vegetable capsule, rice flour filler, magnesium stearate flow agent) are standard.

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Ingredient Profile: Research Background on Each Active Ingredient

The following outlines publicly available research context for each ingredient.

KSM-66® Ashwagandha + Ashwagandha Root (600 mg combined)

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb from Ayurvedic tradition, used for centuries to support the body's resilience to stress. The formula contains 600 mg combined — 300 mg of KSM-66® (a patented, full-spectrum, clinically studied root extract) plus 300 mg of standard ashwagandha root. In the context of menopause, ashwagandha is particularly relevant because the adrenal glands take on more of the work of producing supportive hormones as ovarian production declines. Supporting the adrenals through stress modulation can have a noticeable downstream effect on mood, sleep, and energy levels. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 100 perimenopausal women using KSM-66® at 600 mg per day for 8 weeks reported significant reductions in Menopause Rating Scale scores, alongside improvements in hormonal biomarkers [1]. A more recent 2026 randomized controlled trial in 60 women aged 45–55 likewise documented improvements in menopause symptom scores and serum hormonal parameters after 56 days of ashwagandha root extract supplementation [2].

Milk Thistle Seed Extract (400 mg)

Milk thistle, standardized for its active compound silymarin, is the most-studied herb for liver support. The liver is the organ most responsible for metabolizing hormones — including the body's own estrogen and the metabolites produced as hormonal levels shift. A well-functioning liver helps the body process and clear hormonal compounds efficiently. Milk thistle also has antioxidant properties. Notably, a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial of 80 postmenopausal women using milk thistle at exactly 400 mg per day for 12 weeks — the same dose found in this formula — reported a significant reduction in the frequency of hot flashes (from 4.3 per day to 1.3 per day) and improvements on the Greene Climacteric Scale [3]. At 400 mg — the largest individual ingredient in the formula by weight — its inclusion signals that Her Bodhi is thinking about the transition as a whole-body process, not just a hormonal one.

Black Cohosh Root Extract (80 mg)

Black cohosh is one of the most well-known herbs for menopause support, particularly for hot flashes and night sweats. It does not act as a phytoestrogen in the same way as soy or red clover; researchers are still mapping out its precise mechanism, but it appears to influence serotonergic pathways and may help thermoregulation during the transition. A meta-analysis of nine randomized placebo-controlled trials reported that black cohosh preparations improved menopausal vasomotor symptoms by approximately 26% compared with placebo [4], and a separate systematic review further supports its long-standing inclusion in midlife-wellness formulas [5], although individual responses vary.

Soy Isoflavones from Soy Bean Extract (80 mg)

Soy isoflavones — genistein and daidzein chief among them — are classical phytoestrogens. They have a gentle affinity for estrogen receptors and have been studied for their potential to support women during the menopausal transition, particularly for hot flashes and bone health. A systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 randomized controlled trials concluded that extracted or synthesized soy isoflavones significantly reduced hot flash frequency and severity (approximately 26.2% reduction in severity) compared with placebo [6], and a more recent 2024 meta-analysis reaffirmed efficacy across perimenopausal symptom measures [7]. The 80 mg dose is moderate, in line with daily supplementation amounts in much of the research. Important: the soy isoflavones in HerBodhi are why the label notes “Contains Soy.”

Flax Seed (50 mg)

Flax seed contributes lignans — another class of plant phytoestrogens, gentler still than soy isoflavones in their estrogen-receptor activity — and adds omega-3 fatty acid context as well. At 50 mg, flax is a supportive companion rather than a primary actor: it rounds out the phytoestrogen profile and adds compounds linked to women's hormonal wellness in general nutrition research.

Red Clover Herb Extract (40 mg)

Red clover is another phytoestrogen-containing herb, particularly rich in isoflavones such as formononetin and biochanin A. It is commonly included in women's midlife formulas alongside soy and flax to create a layered phytoestrogen profile — gentle support from multiple plant sources rather than a heavy dose from one. A meta-analysis of eight randomized placebo-controlled trials documented a statistically significant reduction in the daily incidence of hot flushes among women taking red clover isoflavone preparations compared with placebo [8]. The 40 mg dose is conservative and appropriate for daily long-term use.

Why the Combination Matters

Individually, each ingredient has a respected place in women's-wellness literature. The formula incorporates a layered approach: an adaptogenic backbone (ashwagandha) for stress and sleep support, a liver-support cornerstone (milk thistle) for hormone metabolism, a focused symptom helper (black cohosh) for hot flashes and night sweats, and a three-source phytoestrogen profile (soy, flax, red clover) that provides gentle estrogenic support without leaning hard on any single source — a more complete construction than single-ingredient products.

Readers interested in learning more about Her Bodhi ingredients and wellness support can visit the official website for additional information

How HerBodhi Claims to Work (The Hormonal Balance Connection)

The following documents the brand's framing and the mechanisms behind it. The brand frames the declining ovarian hormone production of perimenopause and menopause as driving a cluster of problems — hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disruption, mood swings, low energy, brain fog, and stubborn weight changes — and positions HerBodhi as supporting the body's adaptation through plant compounds for fewer and milder flashes, better sleep, steadier mood, more energy, and easier management of the transition's weight changes.

The plausible mechanisms behind that framing are:

1. Adaptogenic stress modulation. Ashwagandha may help moderate the cortisol response that is often elevated during the transition, which can directly improve sleep, mood, and the way the body handles stress.

2. Phytoestrogen support. Soy isoflavones, red clover, and flax lignans gently interact with estrogen receptors, which may help the body adapt more smoothly to declining endogenous estrogen production.

3. Targeted symptom support. Black cohosh has decades of use specifically for hot flashes and night sweats.

4. Liver and detoxification support. Milk thistle supports the organ that metabolizes hormones, which becomes more important during the transition.

5. Sleep and recovery. Better-quality sleep, supported by the ashwagandha-and-phytoestrogen combination, creates the recovery window the body needs to rebalance over time.

As noted in the brand's own positioning, these are supportive mechanisms. Her Bodhi is not going to eliminate every menopausal symptom while you sleep, and it is not a substitute for medical care for women who need it. A high-impact 2016 systematic review and meta-analysis in JAMA, examining 62 studies and 6,653 women, concluded that composite and specific phytoestrogen supplementations are associated with modest reductions in hot flash frequency and vaginal dryness, though not all symptoms respond equally [9]. The brand itself frames the product as daily wellness support, not as treatment. It is best understood as a tool that may make the transition more manageable — not as a replacement for healthy lifestyle, medical evaluation when symptoms are severe, or hormone replacement therapy for women whose doctors prescribe it.

Her Bodhi for Weight Loss and Symptom Relief: Understanding the Brand's Claims

Two outcomes that consumers in this category most commonly research are “menopausal weight loss” and “hot flash relief” are the two outcomes most women are quietly hoping a supplement like this will deliver.

On weight management during the transition. Can a hormonal-wellness supplement cause weight loss on its own? The brand does not position HerBodhi as a standalone weight-loss product. Meaningful weight management requires a sustainable food approach, regular movement, decent sleep, and stress management. What a supplement like HerBodhi can plausibly help with is the underlying physiology that makes midlife weight loss so much harder than it was at 30 — supporting the adrenals, helping with sleep quality, gently supporting the body's response to declining estrogen, and easing the chronic stress load that drives cortisol-related belly weight. None of that is a fat-burner mechanism; it is removing some of the headwinds. Women who already eat reasonably well and move regularly tend to see more out of this category than women who expect a pill to do all the work.

On hot flashes, night sweats, mood, sleep, and energy. Black cohosh, soy isoflavones, and red clover have all been studied for vasomotor symptoms, with results varying by woman over weeks rather than days. Mood, sleep, and energy tend to be the earliest and most consistently noticed shifts when women start a botanically-supported menopause formula — the ashwagandha-and-milk-thistle backbone, in particular, often produces a felt sense of “more on top of things” within two to four weeks. This isn't a stimulant high; it is a calmer, steadier baseline. Going in with grounded expectations — this supports my efforts, it doesn't replace them; sleep and mood are likely the earliest wins rather than dramatic weight loss — is the most reliable way to be satisfied with the product.

Visit the Official Her Bodhi Website

Brand Safety Notices and Stated Product Considerations

Per the brand's marketing materials, HerBodhi is positioned for adult women navigating perimenopause and menopause. The brand's stated intended-use group includes:

Women in their late 30s through 60s experiencing perimenopausal or menopausal symptoms — hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, sleep disruption, or low energy — that aren't severe enough to require medical treatment but are clearly disrupting daily life.

experiencing perimenopausal or menopausal symptoms — hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, sleep disruption, or low energy — that aren't severe enough to require medical treatment but are clearly disrupting daily life. Women whose weight has become harder to manage despite reasonable diet and exercise, and who suspect hormonal shifts are part of the problem.

despite reasonable diet and exercise, and who suspect hormonal shifts are part of the problem. Those who prefer a hormone-free, plant-based approach — wanting to support their body's transition before considering hormone replacement therapy or alongside lifestyle measures.

— wanting to support their body's transition before considering hormone replacement therapy or alongside lifestyle measures. Buyers looking for a clean, transparent formula with disclosed dosages, well-studied ingredients, and vegan, non-GMO sourcing.

Important safety and eligibility notices based on the product formulation:

Anyone with a soy allergy — the label clearly states the product contains soy.

— the label clearly states the product contains soy. Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive — phytoestrogen-containing supplements are not appropriate in these stages.

— phytoestrogen-containing supplements are not appropriate in these stages. Women with hormone-sensitive conditions (including certain breast, uterine, or ovarian conditions, or a history of these conditions) without specific medical clearance.

(including certain breast, uterine, or ovarian conditions, or a history of these conditions) without specific medical clearance. Anyone on blood thinners, hormone therapy, or other prescription medications — a doctor's review is essential to avoid interactions.

— a doctor's review is essential to avoid interactions. Women with expectations of rapid results should note that botanical formulas in this category require consistent long-term use.

Check Official Her Bodhi Details

Disclosed Product Specifications and Features

The Her Bodhi label and publicly available product information disclose the following.

Design Features

Hormone-free formulation containing no synthetic or bioidentical hormones.

containing no synthetic or bioidentical hormones. Fully transparent dosing — every ingredient listed by exact milligram weight, no proprietary blends.

— every ingredient listed by exact milligram weight, no proprietary blends. Substantial ashwagandha content — 600 mg total (300 mg KSM-66® plus 300 mg root) in the meaningful clinical range.

— 600 mg total (300 mg KSM-66® plus 300 mg root) in the meaningful clinical range. Well-rounded botanical stack — adaptogen, liver support, hot-flash herb, and a three-source phytoestrogen profile.

Generous milk thistle dose (400 mg) acknowledging that hormonal transitions are a whole-body process.

(400 mg) acknowledging that hormonal transitions are a whole-body process. Vegan, non-GMO — hypromellose vegetable capsules and plant-based formulation.

— hypromellose vegetable capsules and plant-based formulation. FDA-registered GMP-certified manufacturing standards that align with what credible women's-wellness brands offer.

standards that align with what credible women's-wellness brands offer. Money-back guarantee offered by the brand (verify current terms at checkout).

Additional Disclosed Information

Contains soy — a hard no for anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity.

— a hard no for anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity. Conservative phytoestrogen doses — the soy, flax, and red clover doses are gentle and intended for long-term daily use.

Per brand documentation, 8–12 weeks of consistent use is recommended before assessing effects.

Not appropriate for women with hormone-sensitive conditions without medical clearance, and sold primarily online direct from the brand.

without medical clearance, and direct from the brand. The whole product hasn't been clinically tested as a finished formula — the individual ingredients have research behind them, but no clinical trial has evaluated the specific HerBodhi blend (common in the supplement industry, but worth knowing).

Explore Her Bodhi Wellness Support

Consumer and Market Context

Her Bodhi is a direct-to-consumer supplement distributed through the brand’s official website. Consumer feedback, where collected, reflects individual experience with a botanical dietary supplement. Results vary by individual. Testimonials are not guarantees of outcome. The product is not a medical device and is not intended to treat any medical condition. Consumers are encouraged to verify current product details, pricing, and return-policy terms on the official website before purchase.

What to Look For in a Modern Women's Hormonal-Wellness Supplement

The modern women's-wellness supplement category — which now includes both animal-source nutrient brands such as Primal Queen and plant-source botanical brands — has converged on a clear set of criteria worth checking before buying any menopause-support product. Whichever approach a buyer prefers, the following checklist applies:

A complete botanical stack , not a single ingredient — ideally an adaptogen, liver support, a focused symptom herb, and layered phytoestrogens from multiple plant sources.

, not a single ingredient — ideally an adaptogen, liver support, a focused symptom herb, and layered phytoestrogens from multiple plant sources. Transparent dosing — every ingredient listed by exact milligram weight, no proprietary blends hiding individual amounts.

— every ingredient listed by exact milligram weight, no proprietary blends hiding individual amounts. Meaningful doses — ingredients included at clinically-studied amounts, not token quantities.

— ingredients included at clinically-studied amounts, not token quantities. Hormone-free positioning for buyers who want plant-based support rather than synthetic or bioidentical hormones.

for buyers who want plant-based support rather than synthetic or bioidentical hormones. Clean manufacturing standards — FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities, and ideally third-party testing.

— FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities, and ideally third-party testing. Vegan, non-GMO formulation with hypromellose or other plant-based capsule shells.

with hypromellose or other plant-based capsule shells. Clear allergen disclosure — the product label should state soy, gluten, and other common allergens transparently.

— the product label should state soy, gluten, and other common allergens transparently. A money-back guarantee that lets buyers give the supplement the 8–12 weeks botanical formulas require.

HerBodhi checks most of these boxes based on publicly available product information: a layered seven-ingredient botanical stack, fully transparent dosing, substantial ashwagandha content, hormone-free positioning, FDA-registered GMP-certified manufacturing per the brand, vegan formulation, explicit “Contains Soy” allergen disclosure, and a money-back guarantee to verify at purchase.

Pricing, Guarantee, and Verified Purchasing

Her Bodhi is sold primarily through the official website. Like most direct-to-consumer women's-wellness brands, it offers tiered pricing where buying multiple months at once lowers the per-bottle cost, and frequently runs promotional discounts and bundle offers. A single bottle is a 30-day supply (60 capsules, two per day). Because pricing and promotions change frequently, consumers should check the official site directly for current rates rather than rely on any number quoted in an article. The brand offers a money-back guarantee — always confirm the exact guarantee window, return process, and any conditions at the time of purchase.

Buying tip: Purchase only from the official source to avoid counterfeits, ensure the genuine formula with proper potency and freshness, and remain eligible for the guarantee. Third-party marketplace listings for women's-wellness supplements can be inconsistent, and they typically void the manufacturer's return policy.

Safety, Side Effects, and Who Should Avoid It

HerBodhi is formulated to be safe and broadly tolerable for most adult women, but the women's-wellness category requires more medical caution than a typical supplement. The following considerations apply based on the product formulation:

Some women experience temporary mild digestive adjustment when starting any new botanical formula — minor stomach sensitivity that typically settles within a week or two. Taking the capsules with food helps.

when starting any new botanical formula — minor stomach sensitivity that typically settles within a week or two. Taking the capsules with food helps. The product contains soy — anyone with a soy allergy must avoid it.

— anyone with a soy allergy must avoid it. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should not use this product. Phytoestrogen-containing supplements are not appropriate during pregnancy, breastfeeding, or while trying to conceive.

should not use this product. Phytoestrogen-containing supplements are not appropriate during pregnancy, breastfeeding, or while trying to conceive. Women with hormone-sensitive conditions (including breast, uterine, or ovarian cancers or pre-cancerous conditions, endometriosis, fibroids, or a personal or family history thereof) should not use phytoestrogen formulas without explicit medical clearance.

(including breast, uterine, or ovarian cancers or pre-cancerous conditions, endometriosis, fibroids, or a personal or family history thereof) should not use phytoestrogen formulas without explicit medical clearance. Women on blood thinners, hormone replacement therapy, tamoxifen, or other prescription medications should consult a doctor before starting any new supplement, due to potential interactions. Anyone with liver conditions should also consult a doctor before taking milk thistle in supplemental doses.

should consult a doctor before starting any new supplement, due to potential interactions. Anyone with should also consult a doctor before taking milk thistle in supplemental doses. If you experience unusual symptoms — changes in menstrual pattern (if still cycling), new breast tenderness, persistent digestive issues — stop the product and consult a healthcare professional.

Importantly, the standard regulatory disclaimer applies: these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA, and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is a dietary supplement, not a medication, and not a substitute for professional medical care. For women whose menopausal symptoms are severe or whose health history is complex, a conversation with a knowledgeable doctor is the starting point — not a supplement.

Product Information, Availability, and How to Learn More

Her Bodhi is distributed through the official Her Bodhi website. The product is positioned in the women's hormonal-wellness and menopause-support category and is available as a two-capsule daily formulation with thirty servings per bottle (a one-month supply). Each serving contains the seven plant ingredients described earlier — KSM-66® Ashwagandha root extract, Ashwagandha root, Milk Thistle seed extract, Black Cohosh root extract, Soy Isoflavones, Flax seed, and Red Clover herb extract — along with disclosed excipients (hypromellose capsule, rice flour, magnesium stearate) and a clearly stated soy allergen disclosure.

The brand offers tiered pricing on multi-bottle orders and operates a stated money-back guarantee at the time of purchase. Specific pricing, guarantee duration, return-process details, subscription terms, and shipping options are listed on the official website and may be updated periodically; consumers are encouraged to review current terms directly on the brand's official pages before placing an order. Product authenticity and money-back guarantee eligibility are tied to purchases made through the official website.

As stated throughout this article, HerBodhi is a dietary supplement and is not classified as a medical device. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent menopause, perimenopause, or any other medical condition. Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to conceive, have a hormone-sensitive condition, take prescription medications, or have any underlying health concern should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement. Women with a soy allergy or sensitivity should not use this product. Further product information — including current pricing, available bundles, the active money-back guarantee window, subscription details, customer service contact, and the full FAQ from the manufacturer — is available on the official Her Bodhi website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Her Bodhi a hormone replacement?

No. HerBodhi contains no synthetic estrogen, progesterone, or bioidentical hormones. It is a hormone-free, plant-based supplement designed to support the body's natural transition. It is not a substitute for hormone replacement therapy if your doctor has determined that's right for you.

What is the recommended duration of consistent use?

Per the brand’s product documentation, consistent daily use of 8–12 weeks is recommended.

Does Her Bodhi contain soy?

Yes. Soy Isoflavones (from soy bean extract) are included in the formula. The label clearly states “Contains Soy.” Anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity should not use this product.

Can it be taken with other supplements or medications?

Generally yes for other supplements, but interactions with prescription medications — especially hormone therapy, blood thinners, tamoxifen, and antidepressants — are possible. Always consult your doctor before adding any new supplement to your routine.

Is HerBodhi positioned as a weight management product?

Indirectly, at best. It is not a fat burner. By supporting sleep, stress modulation, and the body's response to the hormonal transition, it may make weight management easier — but a healthy diet and regular movement remain essential.

Where should it be purchased?

From the official website, to ensure authenticity, freshness, and eligibility for the money-back guarantee.

Media Contact:

Manufactured under the Technical Guidance of: Bodhi Wellness,

Email: hello@herbodhi.com

UAB Company code: 307001428

Address Aludarių g. 3, LT-01113 Vilnius, Lithuania

Scientific References

The following peer-reviewed studies and meta-analyses are referenced in the ingredient evaluations above. Each link resolves to the publicly available abstract or full text on PubMed, PubMed Central, or the originating journal database.

[1] Gopal S, et al. “Effect of an ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) root extract on climacteric symptoms in women during perimenopause: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study.” Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research. 2021;47(12):4414–4425. KSM-66® Ashwagandha 600 mg/day, 100 perimenopausal women, 8 weeks. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34553463/

[2] Vani I, Muralidhar G, Rao BS. “A prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study on efficacy and safety of Ashwagandha root extract (Withania somnifera) for managing menopausal symptoms in women.” Frontiers in Reproductive Health. 2026. 60 women aged 45–55, 56-day randomized controlled trial. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC12812913/

[3] Saberi Z, Gorji N, Memariani Z, Moeini R, Shirafkan H, Amiri M. “Evaluation of the effect of Silybum marianum extract on menopausal symptoms: A randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial.” Phytotherapy Research. 2020;34(11):3037–3046. Milk thistle 400 mg/day, 80 postmenopausal women, 12 weeks. Available at: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ptr.6789

[4] Shams T, Setia MS, Hemmings R, McCusker J, Sewitch M, Ciampi A. “Efficacy of black cohosh-containing preparations on menopausal symptoms: a meta-analysis.” Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine. 2010;16(1):36–44. Meta-analysis of 9 randomized placebo-controlled trials. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20085176/

[5] Borrelli F, Ernst E. “Black cohosh (Cimicifuga racemosa) for menopausal symptoms: a systematic review of its efficacy.” Pharmacological Research. 2008;58(1):8–14. Systematic review of double-blind randomized clinical trials. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18585461/

[6] Taku K, Melby MK, Kronenberg F, Kurzer MS, Messina M. “Extracted or synthesized soybean isoflavones reduce menopausal hot flash frequency and severity: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.” Menopause. 2012;19(7):776–790. Meta-analysis of 19 RCTs. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22433977/

[7] Recent meta-analysis on the effects of soy isoflavones on menopausal symptoms in perimenopausal women: systematic review and meta-analysis. 2024. Screened 2,099 articles, 12 included in meta-analysis. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40718787/

[8] Kanadys W, Barańska A, Błaszczuk A, Polz-Dacewicz M, Drop B, Kanecki K, Malm M. “Evaluation of Clinical Meaningfulness of Red Clover (Trifolium pratense L.) Extract to Relieve Hot Flushes and Menopausal Symptoms in Peri- and Post-Menopausal Women: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials.” Nutrients. 2021;13(4):1258. Meta-analysis of 8 trials. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8069620/

[9] Franco OH, Chowdhury R, Troup J, Voortman T, Kunutsor S, Kavousi M, Oliver-Williams C, Muka T. “Use of Plant-Based Therapies and Menopausal Symptoms: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis.” JAMA. 2016;315(23):2554–2563. 62 studies, 6,653 women. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27327802/

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