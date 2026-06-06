Cyndee Haydon Named Among 2026 Best Real Estate Agents in the United States by RealTrends, Ranking #723 in Florida Out of 232,000 Realtors

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla., June 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyndee Haydon, Broker Associate with Future Home Realty and founder of the Sandbars to Sunsets Team, has been named among the 2026 Best Real Estate Agents in the United States by RealTrends Verified, which analyzes agent and brokerage performance data nationwide to spotlight the top 1.5% of residential real estate professionals. Haydon ranks #723 on the 2026 RealTrends Florida rankings among the state's 232,000 licensed Realtors, placing her in the top 0.3% of residential real estate professionals in Florida based on verified 2025 sales data. Her full RealTrends Verified profile is available.

Cyndee Haydon, Broker Associate, Future Home Realty, named among the 2026 Best Real Estate Agents in the U.S. by RealTrends Verified, ranking #723 in Florida out of 232,000 Realtors. Pinellas Gulf Beaches STR specialist.

RealTrends Verified is an annual ranking of America's top real estate agents and teams in residential real estate, evaluated on verified sales volume and transaction sides from the prior year. Fewer than one in 300 Florida Realtors earn the designation.

Haydon specializes in waterfront, vacation-rental, and short-term-rental investment properties across Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches, serving buyers and sellers in Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and Redington Beach. She does not manage vacation rentals after the sale, focusing instead on acquiring, positioning, and selling STR-eligible properties in one of Florida's most active beach rental markets. Her full biography and transaction history are available.

"Buyers coming to the Gulf Beaches to purchase a vacation rental or Airbnb property need more than a Realtor. They need someone who knows which buildings allow short-term rentals, which flood zones affect insurance costs, and what the real operating numbers look like before they close," Haydon said. "That specialization is what this recognition reflects."

Haydon has completed 150+ vacation rental and STR transactions and $230M+ in career sales since 2005. She has been a Gulf Beaches resident since 1991 and holds eight professional designations, including CRS, CLHMS, RSPS, and CIPS. In 2026, she serves as Treasurer of Florida Realtors and Chair of the NAR Regulatory Issues Forum, making her one of the most credentialed and most connected Realtors serving the Gulf Beach vacation rental market.

The Sandbars to Sunsets Team recently launched a free city-by-city vacation rental investment guide for the Pinellas Gulf Beaches covering STR regulations, Airbnb income data, and market reports for Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and Redington Beach. The resource was featured across 700+ media outlets at its May 2026 launch.

According to vacation rental market data covering May 2025 through April 2026, the average short-term rental in Indian Rocks Beach generated $64,338 in gross annual revenue at an average daily rate of $438, with revenue growing 20.6% year over year. Haydon's free investment guide provides monthly STR market reports, regulation summaries, and verified transaction case studies for buyers evaluating the market. The full guide is available at https://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com/indian-rocks-beach/.

Haydon is available for media inquiries on vacation rental investment trends, Florida STR regulations, coastal flood insurance, and the Pinellas Gulf Beach real estate market.

ABOUT CYNDEE HAYDON

Cyndee Haydon, CRS, ABR, SRS, RENE, RSPS, CLHMS, CIPS, SRES, is a Broker Associate with Future Home Realty and founder of the Sandbars to Sunsets Team, specializing in vacation rental and short-term rental investment properties on Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches. Ranked #723 among Florida's 232,000 Realtors by RealTrends Verified 2026, Haydon has been a Gulf Beaches resident since 1991 and a licensed Realtor since 2005, with 150+ vacation rental transactions and $230M+ in career sales. She serves as 2026 Treasurer of Florida Realtors and 2026 Chair of the NAR Regulatory Issues Forum, and was named Florida Realtors Associate Realtor of the Year in 2022. She is the creator of the Haydon SHORE STR Investment Framework, a five-factor evaluation methodology for assessing vacation rental investment properties across Supply and Demand, Hosting Rules, Operating Economics, Risk and Resilience, and Experience and Earnings Potential.

ABOUT FUTURE HOME REALTY AND THE SANDBARS TO SUNSETS TEAM

Future Home Realty is a licensed Florida real estate brokerage. The Sandbars to Sunsets Team, led by Broker Associate Cyndee Haydon, operates within Future Home Realty and focuses exclusively on vacation rental and short-term rental investment properties on the Pinellas Gulf Beaches. The team has completed 62 STR-friendly property transactions in the past five years across Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and Redington Beach, and publishes the Gulf Beaches' only STR-specific market reports.

CONTACT

Cyndee Haydon, Broker Associate BK3142780 Sandbars to Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty Phone: (727) 710-8035

Email: cyndeehaydon@gmail.com

Website: https://sandbarstosunsets.com

About page: https://sandbarstosunsets.com/about/

STR Investment Guide: https://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com

RealTrends Verified Profile: https://www.realtrends.com/agent-profile/cyndee-haydon-florida/

Florida Rankings Page: https://www.realtrends.com/ranking/best-real-estate-agents-florida/individuals-by-volume/

Cyndee Haydon | Sandbars to Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty | BK3142780 | (727) 710-8035 sandbarstosunsets.com | pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com

Cyndee Haydon, CRS, Broker Associate BK3142780, Sandbars to Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty. Ranked #723 among Florida's 232,000 Realtors by RealTrends Verified 2026. 727-710-8035.

About Sandbars To Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty

Florida Broker Associate and team leader of Sandbars To Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty, specializing in waterfront, vacation rental, and Airbnb investment properties on the Pinellas Gulf Beaches. 150+ STR transactions. $230M+ in sales. Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, Clearwater Beach.

Press Inquiries

Cyndee Haydon

cyndeehaydon@gmail.com

https://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com