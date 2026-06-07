Dietz & Watson Expands Its Premium Deli Chicken Lineup with Launch of Heritage Roast and Cantina Chicken Breast at IDDBA 2026

PHILADELPHIA, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dietz & Watson , a leading provider of premium deli meats and artisan cheeses, is introducing two new sliced-to-order chicken breast flavors: Heritage Roast Chicken Breast and Cantina Chicken Breast, unveiled at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show today. Crafted with simple ingredients and bold flavor profiles, the new offerings bring both nostalgic comfort and fresh, contemporary taste to the service deli counter.

“At Dietz & Watson, we’re always looking for ways to add exciting flavor to our portfolio while staying true to our roots,” said Lauren Eni Canseco, chief marketing officer at Dietz & Watson. “Heritage Roast speaks to the timeless comfort families love, while Cantina Chicken introduces a fresh, vibrant flavor inspired by global cuisine. Both reflect our commitment to quality ingredients, thoughtful innovation, and listening closely to what shoppers are craving.”

“As a family-owned company, we’ve always believed the deli counter should offer both trusted classics and exciting new flavors,” adds Louis Eni, president and CEO of Dietz & Watson. “With Heritage Roast and Cantina Chicken, we’re delivering on both. One brings the comforting taste of a traditional roast chicken, while the other introduces a bold, globally-inspired flavor. It’s a reflection of how we continue evolving our portfolio while staying rooted in the quality and craftsmanship our family has stood behind for generations.”

From hearty soups and paninis to street-style tacos and grain bowls, the new flavors are designed to deliver versatility across multiple meal occasions:





Heritage Roast Chicken Breast delivers a warm, hearty profile reminiscent of a classic homemade chicken soup. Savory roasted chicken is layered with subtle herbaceous notes. Sweet vegetables and fresh herbs add depth and comfort, creating a clean, satisfying finish that feels both familiar and elevated. The result is a comforting, yet elevated flavor that feels familiar, yet refined.







Cantina Chicken Breast offers a vibrant, well-balanced profile inspired by globally influenced flavors. Sweet-savory vegetables lead the first bite, complemented by herbaceous cilantro and coriander. A touch of acidity keeps the finish crisp and refreshing, while light smoky undertones add depth, making it a versatile choice for sandwiches, wraps, salads, tacos and grain bowls.





Both new chicken breast varieties are gluten free and made without artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. Like all Dietz & Watson deli meats, they contain no fillers, extenders or MSG and are crafted to meet the needs of today’s health-conscious consumers without compromising on taste.

To support retail partners and inspire shoppers, complementary recipes featuring Heritage Roast and Cantina Chicken will be available on the Dietz & Watson website and integrated into point-of-sale materials and in-store demo programs in the coming weeks. Both new flavors are also being showcased at IDDBA, booth #2600, offering retail and industry partners an opportunity to experience them firsthand. For more information visit dietzandwatson.com .

ABOUT DIETZ & WATSON

Founded in 1939 by Gottlieb Dietz, and still family-owned and operated today, Dietz & Watson remains true to their original old-world recipes and Gottlieb’s commitment to “quality above all else.” Creating the freshest and leanest beef, ham, pork, turkey breast and chicken breast, Dietz & Watson’s offerings are enhanced only with all-natural spices and seasonings for optimum flavor profiles. All Dietz & Watson deli meats and cheeses are free of artificial flavors, colors, fillers, extenders and MSG. Today, in addition to the “heritage” items on which the company was founded, it also produces a No Antibiotics Ever and Organic line called Dietz & Watson Originals that continues to grow in popularity and is rapidly expanding. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Dietz & Watson continues their tradition of family commitment and to leading the industry in the crafting of the world’s best premium deli meats and artisan cheeses. The company is led by founder Gottlieb Dietz’ grandchildren, Louis Eni (President and CEO), Chris Eni (COO) and Cindy Eni Yingling (CFO). Today, the fourth generation of the family, Lauren Eni, Christopher Yingling, Timothy Yingling, Greg Yingling, CJ Eni, and Michael Eni, have joined the company to carry the tradition further. Learn more at www.DietzAndWatson.com .

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