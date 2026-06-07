Casino Group Communication

 | Source: Groupe Casino Groupe Casino

Casino Group communication

Paris, 7 June 2026

Following the press release issued by Casino Group on 5 June 20261, several news articles reported that an agreement had been signed between the banks and the Group as part of its project to adapt and strengthen its financial structure.

Casino Group wishes to clarify that no agreement has been signed with the banks and that, in any event, the conclusion of such an agreement would require, in particular, the approval of the banks’ credit committees and of the Group’s Board of Directors, which will be called upon to decide on the project as a whole.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29

1 Link to the 5 June 2026 press release

Attachment


Attachments

2026-06-07 - PR - Casino Communication
GlobeNewswire

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