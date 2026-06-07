NAVER Expands AI Infrastructure With NVIDIA to Serve Surging Global AI Demand

News Summary:

NAVER, an AI Cloud, will build AI factories on the NVIDIA DSX platform at gigawatt scale, starting with AI infrastructure expansion at GAK Sejong.

NVIDIA DSX gives NAVER a proven AI factory blueprint to serve Korea’s industries and global AI cloud customers as demand for useful AI surges at lowest token cost.

NAVER will use NVIDIA full-stack AI platforms, models and software to advance regional AI models including next-generation HyperCLOVA X models, its Seoul World Model development and agentic AI services.





SEOUL, South Korea, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and NAVER today announced that NAVER will expand sovereign AI infrastructure, starting at 55 megawatts with plans to move to gigawatt scale using the NVIDIA DSX™ platform to rapidly design, build and scale full-stack, end-to-end AI platforms that can serve enterprises, industries and government.

“Useful AI has arrived, and demand for AI factories is extraordinary,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NAVER is building AI factory infrastructure that will serve its companies, developers and industries. With NVIDIA DSX, we can help Korea scale sovereign intelligence infrastructure for the agentic era — from AI agents to AI factories and physical AI.”

“NAVER is building sovereign AI infrastructure that can serve Korea’s industries and global customers with trusted, high-performance AI,” said Haejin Lee, founder and chairman of NAVER. “By building on the NVIDIA DSX platform, we can help customers move from AI experimentation to production-scale AI factories that power models, agents and real-world services.”

As useful AI increasingly moves to production, AI factories are becoming critical infrastructure for training, post-training and inference. Built with the NVIDIA DSX platform with NVIDIA accelerated computing, NAVER’s AI factories will give Korea a sovereign foundation to create intelligence for enterprises, manufacturers, government organizations and AI cloud customers.

NVIDIA DSX-Powered AI Cloud to Expand NAVER GAK Sejong Data Center

The new DSX-powered cloud will expand NAVER’s GAK Sejong data center, a next-generation, hyperscale facility in Sejong, South Korea, built to power the company’s rapidly growing AI and cloud services.

Designed for high‑density NVIDIA accelerated computing, GAK Sejong delivers resilient, energy‑efficient operations with advanced automation, sustainability features and robust disaster‑response capabilities. GAK Sejong positions NAVER to support large‑scale digital services and innovation across Korea and beyond.

NAVER is serving sovereign AI demand with infrastructure across Europe and the Middle East. By combining its hyperscale data center capabilities with NVIDIA DSX, NAVER aims to offer government and enterprise customers a trusted alternative for secure, high‑performance digital services compliant with local regulatory and data‑sovereignty requirements.

NAVER will use NVIDIA full-stack AI platforms not only to fuel sovereign AI models and agentic AI services but also accelerate its AI data center business.

AI Cloud Infrastructure Builds on Companies’ Model Development Collaboration

The new AI cloud infrastructure builds on NVIDIA and NAVER’s partnership in advancing sovereign and physical AI models in Korea.

NAVER is advancing its HyperCLOVA X models by fine-tuning the NVIDIA Nemotron™ 3 Ultra open model with its proprietary data and training expertise, delivering a more capable and culturally fluent model for Korean and global enterprise customers. HyperCLOVA X models based on NVIDIA Nemotron also provide a platform to support sovereign AI initiatives in Europe and the Middle East.

NAVER is the first Korean company to participate in the NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition , contributing to open model development across pretraining, post-training and reinforcement learning to accelerate global AI innovation. It plans to launch an AI Agent Platform in Korea in the second half of the year, powered by NVIDIA NemoClaw ™ blueprints.

NAVER is also developing a Seoul World Model using its proprietary urban street-view data and spatial modeling technology, building on NVIDIA Cosmos ™ world foundation models.

NVIDIA DSX Platform to Power Rapid NAVER Expansion

The NVIDIA DSX platform is purpose-built as an end‑to‑end, codesigned stack for AI factories, spanning chips, systems, software, facilities and partner technologies to minimize token cost and speed time to first production.

NVIDIA DSX platform will pair with NAVER’s expertise in building and operating large-scale proprietary GPU clusters and hyperscale data centers.

NVIDIA DSX MaxLPS™ software achieves the lowest token cost by maximizing token throughput per megawatt, while NVIDIA DSX OS™ provides the operating layer that enables providers to grow revenue and enhance margins through open source, modular software for lifecycle management, consistent runtime operations, health automation, resiliency and multi‑tenant AI factory management.

About NAVER

NAVER Corporation has been providing internet services and IT infrastructure since 1999, growing into one of Asia's leading technology companies. With over two decades of operational excellence powering its own platforms and affiliates, NAVER delivers enterprise-grade digital solutions through NAVER Cloud Platform — its public cloud service built on proven, large-scale infrastructure.

NAVER is the world’s third company to develop a hyperscale Large Language Model, reflecting its deep investment in cutting-edge AI research and development. Leveraging this advanced AI expertise, NAVER offers end-to-end capabilities across the entire AI value chain — encompassing AI services, data, foundational AI infrastructure, supercomputing resources, cloud platforms, and data centers — to support businesses navigating digital transformation.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: NAVER Cloud building AI factory infrastructure that will serve its companies, developers and industries; with NVIDIA DSX, NVIDIA being able to help Korea scale sovereign intelligence infrastructure for the agentic era — from AI agents to AI factories and physical AI; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DSX MaxLPS, DSX OS, NemoClaw, Nemotron, NVIDIA Cosmos and NVIDIA DSX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

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