LENZ Therapeutics Announces Everest Medicines Acquired Rights to Develop and Commercialize VIZZ® (LNZ100) in Greater China

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ, “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, today announced that Everest Medicines (HKEX1952, or “Everest”), has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Corxel Pharmaceuticals (“CORXEL”) to acquire the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize VIZZ (LNZ100) in Greater China, including Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and Taiwan region.

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets, with therapeutic areas of focus including ophthalmology, CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic), autoimmune and critical care.

The New Drug Application (NDA) for LNZ100 in China was submitted to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in September 2025, with approval anticipated in Q1 2027. As part of this agreement, Everest will be assigned and transferred the rights and obligations under the LENZ License Agreement entered into by CORXEL in April 2022 and certain related ancillary agreements. LENZ is eligible to receive up to $85.0 million in remaining regulatory and sales milestones, as well as tiered mid single-digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales in Greater China. LENZ is also now eligible to receive additional payments in connection with the execution of the agreement between CORXEL and Everest.

"The acquisition of LNZ100 represents an important step in advancing Everest’s strategic focus in ophthalmology. LNZ100 is a differentiated asset with meaningful clinical value and strong commercial potential in the treatment of presbyopia,” said Yifang Wu, Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines. “As the presbyopia patient population continues to grow, significant unmet needs remain in non-invasive treatment options. We believe LNZ100 has the potential to offer patients a novel, non-invasive therapeutic option and to further broaden the landscape of innovative ophthalmic treatments. The product has already been approved in the United States and is currently under regulatory review in China. We will continue to advance its development and commercialization to make this therapy accessible to presbyopia patients."

“We thank the CORXEL team for their partnership in the clinical execution and regulatory stewardship of LNZ100 in China”, said Eef Schimmelpennink, President and Chief Executive Officer of LENZ Therapeutics. “We look forward to collaborating with Everest as we approach regulatory approval and commercial launch in China, providing a transformative new treatment option for millions of adults living with presbyopia.”

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.lenz-tx.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus include CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic), autoimmune, ophthalmology and critical care. Everest Medicines has developed a fully integrated commercialization platform that combines omnichannel commercial capabilities with end-to-end product lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the Company is advancing its existing pipeline, including mRNA in vivo CAR-T and mRNA cancer vaccines, while selectively expanding into additional high-value therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential, and accelerating its global expansion. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “poised,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of approval of LNZ100 in Greater China; and plans and expectations regarding the commercialization of LNZ100 in China, if approved. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning LENZ, VIZZ, target markets and regulatory agencies and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks related to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and those risk factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release or the assumptions upon which they are based will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, LENZ disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-tx.com