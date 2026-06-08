Lim Meng Hoong: AI Is Entering a New Era of Scientific Infrastructure, Insights from Science x AI Summit 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 12, the Science x AI Summit 2026 held in Silicon Valley brought together numerous scientists, AI researchers, and industry institutions. Lim Meng Hoong, founder of MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy, was invited to participate in the summit and engaged in discussions on the long-term impact of AI on scientific research systems and industrial structures. Unlike previous discussions centered on commercial applications, the summit this year placed greater emphasis on “how AI can drive scientific breakthroughs” and continued to advance international discussions around AI for Science.

Lim Meng Hoong believes that the AI industry is entering a new stage of development, with industry attention gradually shifting toward competition in scientific research efficiency. More and more research institutions are beginning to consider whether AI can become the next-generation tool for scientific research. The signal released by Science x AI Summit 2026 means that the AI industry is gradually evolving from an internet tool logic into a scientific infrastructure logic.

During the summit, several research institutions and technology companies released new progress in AI-assisted scientific research, experimental simulation, and automated knowledge discovery. Lim Meng Hoong mentioned that traditional scientific research has long relied on manual trial and error, long-cycle experiments, and complex data organization processes, while AI is changing this underlying structure. AI will participate in literature retrieval and data analysis, and may also enter scientific research processes such as reasoning, experimental simulation, material screening, and complex system prediction, continuously improving scientific research efficiency.

MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy takes “cognitive upgrading, system building, and long-term growth” as its core philosophy. By combining real market experience, family office investment logic, and modern financial tools, it is committed to helping students establish a systematic investment thinking framework. The academy continues to strengthen its research on technology trends and industrial cycles, hoping to help investors build long-term value awareness.

Lim Meng Hoong believes that the important significance of Science x AI Summit 2026 lies in the fact that global industries are beginning to redefine the future development direction of AI. As AI gradually enters frontier fields such as scientific research systems, knowledge discovery, and scientific simulation, the core of technology competition will gradually shift from model scale toward driving scientific breakthroughs and industrial innovation.

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