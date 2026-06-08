IBA signs contract with a major U.S. academic medical center to install two Proteus®ONE proton therapy solutions

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, June 08, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces the signing of a contract with Duke University Health System for the installation of two Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solutions at the Duke Proton Center in Durham, NC, USA.

The two Proteus®ONE systems will be installed side by side in a configuration designed to maximize clinical availability, operational flexibility, and patient treatment efficiency. As the market-leading compact proton therapy solution, Proteus®ONE is designed to continuously evolve and integrate the latest technological advancements, enabling IBA users to benefit from cutting-edge innovation and adaptable capabilities. The agreement also includes a long-term operation and maintenance services contract provided by IBA.

Duke Health expects to start proton therapy treatments for patients in 2029.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are proud to expand IBA’s global community of proton therapy users. Our mission is to expand access to advanced proton therapy and continue pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment. We look forward to establishing a national and regional reference center that will help shape the future of proton therapy in North Carolina and beyond.”

Prof. Erik Sulman, MD, Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology and Interim Executive Director, Duke Cancer Institute, added: “Duke Health is taking an important step toward transforming cancer care across our state. By developing a proton therapy center, we can offer one of the most precise treatments available, helping patients achieve better outcomes with fewer side effects closer to home.”

The typical end-user price for one Proteus®ONE solution, including a multi-year maintenance contract, ranges between USD 45 and 55 million.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage

Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com







1 Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus®235





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