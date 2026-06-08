Roche announces global collaboration with Nurix Therapeutics to co-develop and co-commercialise potential best-in-class BTK degrader bexobrutideg across malignant haematology, immunology and neurology

Agreement offers potential best-in-class targeted protein degrader therapy option for people living with B-cell malignancies

Collaboration adds to Roche’s oncology pipeline and offers potential indications in immunology (chronic spontaneous urticaria) and neurology (multiple sclerosis)

Bexobrutideg utilises a novel approach to eliminate the Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) protein, potentially overcoming existing resistance mechanisms found with current standard-of-care BTK inhibitors

Basel, 08 June 2026 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX). Under the terms of this agreement, the two companies will collaborate to co-develop and co-commercialise bexobrutideg (NX-5948), Nurix’s investigational Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) degrader. The collaboration encompasses a clinical development plan spanning B-cell malignancies, immunology and neurology. The addition of bexobrutideg complements Roche’s existing strengths in haematology and provides a cross-therapeutic opportunity to extend the pipeline's reach in immunology and neurology.

Patients with B-cell–driven malignancies continue to face significant unmet need despite advances with BTK inhibitors and other therapies. In haematology, many patients with CLL ultimately experience disease progression due to acquired resistance mutations, incomplete pathway suppression, or intolerance that limits long-term use, and treatment options remain limited once patients relapse.

BTK-targeting assets represent a leading class within the expanding non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and CLL markets. The combined market is projected to reach $41 billion by 2031, with BTK inhibitors (BTKi) expected to remain the sales-leading class at approximately $19 billion.¹ This growth is particularly evident in the CLL sector, which is forecast to increase from $12 billion in 2024 to $16 billion by 2035.²

Bexobrutideg, an oral targeted BTK degrader, is planned for Phase 3 clinical trial initiation in summer 2026 for the second-line treatment of CLL. Available clinical data suggests it has the potential to become a best-in-class treatment option with higher efficacy and more favorable tolerability than established therapies. In addition, it offers the potential to overcome resistance mechanisms found in current standard-of-care BTK inhibitors. This collaboration creates a unique opportunity to leverage Roche’s industry-leading malignant haematology portfolio.

Levi Garraway, Roche Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development: “At Roche, our goal is to create new possibilities for patients with challenging diseases. We believe bexobrutideg could represent a major leap forward in the fight against complex blood cancers and other diseases. We are proud to join forces with Nurix to accelerate these potential breakthroughs.”

Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix Therapeutics: “We believe Roche is the ideal partner to help translate the promise of targeted protein degradation into meaningful impact for patients worldwide. As a single agent, bexobrutideg has shown highly promising results in B cell malignancy clinical trials to date and we can now rapidly expand our Phase 3 program enhanced by Roche’s global reach. We are also excited to explore combination regimens utilising selected agents from Roche’s portfolio of successful B-cell malignancy drugs. In addition, collaborating with Roche uniquely enables our ability to extend the cross-therapeutic opportunity of bexobrutideg in immunology and neurology.”

While BTK is a proven target in B-cell malignancies, it is also a critical signaling node driving various conditions in immunology and neurology. Because of bexobrutideg's ability to eliminate both the kinase and scaffolding functions of BTK across immune cell types it has the potential for improved efficacy and durability in these diseases.

Terms of the agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Nurix will receive an upfront cash payment of USD 700 million and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestones for a potential total deal value of up to USD 2.3 billion. Development costs will be shared 40% by Nurix and 60% by Roche. The parties will equally split the profits and losses from U.S. commercialisation. Nurix and Roche will co-commercialise bexobrutideg in the United States across all indications. Outside of the United States, Roche will be responsible for commercialisation, with Nurix receiving royalties ranging from the low- to high-teens.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The parties currently expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2026.

About bexobrutideg

Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and potentially diseases in immunology and neurology. BTK is a central signaling node controlling B cell growth, development and immunologic activity. Unlike conventional BTK inhibitors, which block BTK kinase activity, bexobrutideg harnesses the body's natural protein disposal system. Bexobrutideg selectively eliminates BTK protein from cells, removing both its kinase activity and scaffolding function, potentially overcoming existing treatment-emergent resistance mutations and unlocking new therapeutic potential of targeting BTK.

About malignant haematology

B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), represent a significant health challenge where recent scientific advances can help meet high unmet medical needs. CLL is a slow-growing cancer in the blood and bone marrow and is one of the most common forms of leukemia in adults. While outcomes have improved in recent years, patients often face long treatment durations and ongoing disease management challenges. Although signs of CLL may disappear for a while after initial treatment, many people require additional treatment due to the return of cancerous cells.

About CSU and MS

CSU is a debilitating, long-term, immune mediated skin condition characterized by recurring, itchy hives. MS is a chronic disease affecting nearly 3 million people worldwide. It occurs when the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerves in the brain and spinal cord, disrupting signals throughout the body and causing movement and neurological challenges.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



References

[1] Clarivate, NHL/CLL Disease Landscape and Forecast, 2024.

[2] DRG (Decision Resources Group) & Datamonitor Healthcare, CLL Market Analysis, 2025.

Roche Global Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD

Phone: +41 79 407 72 58 Lorena Corfas

Phone: +41 79 568 24 95



Simon Goldsborough

Phone: +44 797 32 72 915 Karsten Kleine

Phone: +41 79 461 86 83



Kirti Pandey

Phone: +41 79 398 38 53 Yvette Petillon

Phone: +41 79 961 92 50



Dr Rebekka Schnell

Phone: +41 79 205 27 03 Irène Stephan

Phone: +41 79 377 83 75

Roche Investor Relations

Dr Bruno Eschli

Phone: +41 61 68-75284

e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com Dr Sabine Borngräber

Phone: +41 61 68-88027

e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com



Dr Birgit Masjost

Phone: +41 61 68-84814

e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm

Phone: +1 650 225 3217

e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com







Attachment