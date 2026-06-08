MicAi-X Discloses Latest Progress on System Upgrade, With Zero Single Point of Failure Architecture Entering Critical Deployment Stage





SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, automated trading program service platform MicAi-X disclosed the latest progress of a new round of core system upgrades. Led by founder Francisco Ranzi Müller, the platform is advancing systematic restructuring around order management, trade confirmation, status monitoring, and high-availability architecture. This is regarded as an important milestone in the MicAi-X upgrade from a function-oriented automated trading platform to financial-grade trading technology infrastructure.

According to MicAi-X, this upgrade focuses on key modules of its electronic trading system. The OMS will optimize order generation, submission, cancellation, modification, and status synchronization; the trade confirmation module will improve the timeliness and accuracy of trading receipts; and the monitoring system will track interface latency, order status, service load, and abnormal requests. Together, these modules form the core operating chain of the automated trading system and the main focus of this technical upgrade.

Francisco Ranzi Müller said a strong trading architecture should go beyond stacked functions and remain stable under extreme volatility and high concurrency. To support this goal, MicAi-X is introducing streaming data processing and distributed microservices to improve multi-task execution, real-time data handling, trading-link scheduling, and response efficiency in complex market conditions.

High availability is another priority. MicAi-X is adding a “full redundancy and zero single point of failure” mechanism across network links, database clusters, and application service nodes through active-active deployment. If a node, line, or service module fails, automated operations tools can identify, isolate, and switch services, reducing the impact on trading continuity and improving stability under pressure.

At the R&D management level, MicAi-X is simultaneously strengthening code review, automated testing, and stress simulation processes. Logic updates involving trading links must go through test environment verification, peer review, and extreme scenario simulation before entering the release process. Such engineering standards help improve system release quality and also establish a higher technical trust threshold for automated trading platforms.

As the restructuring of core modules continues to advance, MicAi-X is attempting to extend its automated trading capabilities from front-end strategy execution to the construction of underlying architectural stability and trading continuity. This system upgrade led by Francisco Ranzi Müller sends a clear signal that the platform is strengthening its financial-grade system capabilities and improving its adaptability to high-concurrency environments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/533185d1-1224-4e59-83c3-eb5114070274