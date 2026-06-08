Press Release

Reminder: Nicox June 2024 Warrants will expire June 19, 2026





June 8, 2026 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today reminds holders of the warrants issued in June 2024 as part of the Company’s equity offering with preemptive rights that these warrants will expire on Friday, June 19, 2026, close of market day, after which date they will have no value. The last possible date for trading the warrants will be Tuesday, June 16, 2026, close of market day, after which time they will be delisted.







The June 2024 warrants are only held by investors who participated in the June 2024 financing, or who bought the warrants on Euronext Growth Paris.



Reminder of the main features of the warrants



Listing of the warrants : The warrants are listed on Euronext Growth Paris

: The warrants are listed on Euronext Growth Paris ISIN code: FR001400QEQ3

FR001400QEQ3 Exercise period: from June 21, 2024 to June 19, 2026 (close of market)

from June 21, 2024 to Exercise parity: 5 warrants give the holder the right to subscribe to 2 new Nicox shares

5 warrants give the holder the right to subscribe to 2 new Nicox shares Exercise price: The warrant holder pays €0.275 per new share Any warrants not exercised by the close of market day on Friday, June 19, 2026 will automatically expire, will no longer be exercisable and will no longer have any value.







Shares issued via exercise of the warrants are traded as identical to existing Nicox shares.



Exercise procedure



To exercise their warrants, holders should contact the financial intermediary holding their securities account (bank or broker). The Company is not in a position to advise holders as to whether they hold warrants nor to accept any exercise or trading instructions. Details of the warrants from the June 2024 financing are given in the Q&A section of our website: www.nicox.com.





About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead late-stage development program is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox’s first product, VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX).



For more information www.nicox.com

Analyst coverage





H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Chief Executive Officer

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 3 of the “Rapport Annuel 2025” which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).

Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.