Bombardier and Elie Saab Debut First-of-its-kind Collaboration, Introducing the Haute Couture of Aviation with Bespoke Global 8000 Cabin Design

A collaboration that represents a new expression of business aviation

Bombardier and ELIE SAAB redefine the onboard experience

A new standard of comfort and craftmanship at 50,000 feet

MONACO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and ELIE SAAB are proud to unveil a bold new chapter in business aviation: a bespoke cabin design for the Global 8000 aircraft that redefines the onboard experience through the lens of haute couture.

This landmark, first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together Bombardier’s industry-leading engineering and performance with ELIE SAAB’s timeless design expertise, elevating the world’s fastest(1) business jet’s cabin into a refined living environment where precision, comfort and timeless elegance converge. The unveiling took place at Bombardier’s Aviator Lounge, the company’s curated, immersive flagship in Monaco during the Formula 1 Grand Prix, placing the project at the intersection of performance, design and refined living.

This collaboration reflects a natural alignment between two globally renowned brands, united by a shared commitment to serving a discerning global clientele with uncompromising standards of quality, precision, and sophistication.

“When we began discussions with ELIE SAAB, the Global 8000 was already well on the path to becoming a certified, operational aircraft. This allowed us to go beyond concepts and rethink the cabin as a true living space, while fully respecting the performance and operational realities of the aircraft,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier. “This collaboration pushes the boundaries of business aviation and reflects our relentless focus on elevating the customer experience.”

For ELIE SAAB, whose creative universe has long extended beyond fashion into the worlds of design and interiors, the project was both intuitive and deeply personal. The Global 8000 cabin has been reimagined as a sophisticated, harmonious space, defined by clean architectural lines, rich materials and a warm, timeless palette that enhances both openness and fluidity.

“With Bombardier, we approached this collaboration with an haute couture mindset, elevating every material and detail into a carefully curated expression of luxury, precision and design excellence. This project also reflects our desire to accompany our clients in their daily lives wherever they are, extending the ELIE SAAB universe into every moment of their journey. It is truly a new approach to private aviation, where travel becomes a seamless continuation of refined living,” said Elie Saab Jr., CEO of ELIE SAAB.

Designed as an intimate yet open and highly personalized environment, the cabin translates a refined way of living into the experience of private travel. Bathed in natural light, the interior reveals a serene and spacious sanctuary characterized by fluid architectural lines, expansive sightlines and a warm, harmonious palette. At its centre, a generous lounge area serves as the heart of the cabin, offering an inviting setting designed to foster well-being, connection and effortless comfort.

Behind the elegant simplicity of the cabin lies a highly complex and deeply collaborative process. Bombardier’s engineering teams worked hand-in-hand with ELIE SAAB to translate couture-inspired design into a fully certifiable aircraft interior, meeting the rigorous technical, safety and performance standards of business aviation.

This exclusive Global 8000 cabin offering marks a defining milestone in Bombardier’s continued evolution, not only as a leader in aviation, but as a brand shaping the future of its industry. Now available to Global 8000 customers as an option, this distinctive cabin concept reflects a natural extension of ELIE SAAB’s universe into new dimensions of lifestyle and design, reinforcing its ambition to accompany clients wherever they are, and to bring its distinctive design philosophy into every aspect of their lives – even in flight.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

About ELIE SAAB

Founded in Lebanon in 1982, ELIE SAAB is one of the world’s leading Haute Couture lifestyle brands. As one of the first international members of France’s prestigious Chambre Syndicale, the House has established a global presence with flagship boutiques in major fashion capitals including Paris, London, Milan, Dubai, Beirut and other key cities around the world.

Sought after by A-list celebrities and royalty around the globe, the house offers Haute Couture, Ready-to-Wear, and Bridal collections, complemented by accessories, eyewear, childrenswear, watches, fragrances and furniture. The brand has also expanded into interior design partnering with leading developers worldwide.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Christina Lemyre McCraw

+1-514-497-4928

christina.lemyremccraw@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Global and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) Under certain operating conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

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