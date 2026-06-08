Realtek Joins OpenTitan Coalition to Develop Discrete Hardware Root of Trust Devices

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- lowRISC C.I.C., the open-silicon ecosystem organization, and Realtek Semiconductor Corp., a leading global provider of network and multimedia ICs, today announced that Realtek has officially joined the OpenTitan® project. By joining the world’s first open-source silicon Root of Trust (RoT) project, Realtek reinforces its commitment to transparent, high-quality hardware security for its expansive portfolio of telecommunications, networking, and IoT solutions.

Why OpenTitan Matters

OpenTitan, stewarded by the not-for-profit lowRISC®, brings together industry leaders to build commercial-grade, open-source secure silicon designs. The project’s transparent methodology allows anyone to inspect, evaluate, and contribute to the RoT design, creating a more trustworthy foundation for data center servers, storage devices, peripherals, and connected edge devices.

“With billions of connected devices coming online, rooting security in the silicon is no longer optional—it is a foundational requirement for the entire global supply chain,” said Javier Orensanz Martinez, CEO of lowRISC. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Realtek to the OpenTitan coalition. Their massive global footprint in networking and IoT communications will be instrumental in driving the widespread adoption of open, trustworthy silicon security.”

What the Partnership Will Enable

As a project partner, Realtek will collaborate alongside existing OpenTitan coalition members to contribute to the ongoing development of the silicon design, reference firmware, and verification collateral. Realtek aims to leverage OpenTitan’s vendor- and platform-agnostic IP to develop discrete hardware Root of Trust devices.

“At Realtek, we recognize that the future of connected devices relies on security architectures that are both robust and fully transparent,” said Yee-Wei Huang, Realtek's vice president and spokesman. “Joining the OpenTitan project aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering high-performance, secure communication networks to our customers. By collaborating with lowRISC and the broader OpenTitan community, we are taking a significant step forward in standardizing transparent hardware security across the industry.”

The addition of Realtek marks another major milestone for OpenTitan, which has recently celebrated the historic achievement of bringing the first commercial-quality open-source root of trust chip design to reach commercial availability . Realtek's manufacturing scale and sector expertise will be pivotal as the coalition continues to prove that open source and silicon are a powerful combination.

For more information about the OpenTitan project and how to get involved, please visit opentitan.org .

About Realtek

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation is a world-leading IC provider that designs and develops a wide range of IC products for connected media, communications network, computer peripheral, multimedia, and Smart Interconnect applications. With advanced design expertise in RF, analog, and mixed signal circuits, and with superb system knowledge, Realtek offers full-featured, high-performance, low-power, and competitive total solutions. More information on Realtek can be found on the website: www.realtek.com .

About lowRISC

Founded in 2014 at the University of Cambridge, lowRISC C.I.C. is a not-for-profit company that provides a neutral home for collaborative engineering to develop and maintain open-source silicon designs and tools for the long term. The lowRISC open-source silicon ecosystem includes the OpenTitan project, which aims to make open-source silicon work the same way as open-source software. Find more information at www.lowrisc.org .

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