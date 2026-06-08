Epay Captures Global Spotlight at Money20/20 Europe

Amsterdam, Netherland, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 4, 2026, Money20/20 Europe—the premier global fintech event—officially concluded at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

As an innovative driver of global payment solutions, Epay made a powerful international impression by showcasing its robust product matrix and vertical industry solutions. Amidst this prestigious gathering of top-tier global decision-makers, Epay emerged as a focal point of the event, drawing significant industry attention with its specialized sector expertise and deep compliance capabilities.

Connecting Finance, Shaping the Future

Throughout the event, the Epay booth buzzed with high-energy discussions as a steady stream of industry leaders and representatives gathered for consultations. Against the backdrop of an evolving global trade landscape, the strategic synergy and bidirectional flow between high-growth markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region emerged as a primary focus for many attending businesses.

On the floor, Epay’s expert team provided in-depth, tailored consultations for fintech peers, social media platforms, digital marketing agencies, and B2B trading enterprises. Addressing complex pain points such as global pan-entertainment payouts and cross-border supply chain fund flows, the team demonstrated Epay's core global collection and payout capabilities alongside its flexible API solutions, precisely empowering businesses to expand internationally.





Furthermore, the Epay team engaged in deep-dive strategic dialogues with local commercial banks, international clearing organizations, and financial experts from various countries. Moving forward, Epay remains dedicated to expanding robust local payment networks, leveraging its forward-looking vision to power the global digital economy.

Cultural Resonance, Global Appeal

Beyond intensive business matchmaking, the interactive experiences at Epay’s booth captured immense interest. Blending cultural heritage with corporate branding, Epay featured its exclusive IP custom merchandise alongside carefully curated, limited-edition "Silk Scarf" and "Suzhou Embroidery" gift sets. These distinctive, Eastern-inspired elements drew numerous international clients eager to experience the unique charm of traditional Eastern aesthetics firsthand.





Forging Ahead, Driving Digital Growth

The curtain has fallen, but a new journey has just begun. For Epay, the conclusion of this international expedition marks the starting point for a new chapter in empowering global growth.

Standing at the forefront of the global digital economy, Epay remains committed to security as its foundation and innovation as its driving force, continuously building a compliant and rock-solid fintech infrastructure. Looking ahead, Epay will continue to dissolve geographical and financial barriers, marching alongside visionaries worldwide. The company looks forward to leveraging an even more forward-looking ecosystem to safeguard the global expansion of cross-border enterprises.

With past milestones honored and the future ahead, the team looks forward to seeing attendees at their next stop—ChinaJoy in Shanghai.

About Epay

Established in 2000, Epay is a premier global fintech platform dedicated to making cross-border payments "easier, faster, and more affordable." By integrating localized clearing networks with intelligent digital systems, Epay resolves the traditional challenges of high costs, slow speeds, and complex procedures in international finance. With over two decades of expertise, Epay has built a robust ecosystem serving more than 1 million registered users and collaborating with over 6,000 global financial institutions. Its network spans 100+ countries and regions, supporting 80+ major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, HKD, and various emerging market currencies. Epay provides a comprehensive one-stop service suite, including global collection and payment, RMB settlement, currency exchange, and multi-currency account management. The platform specializes in tailored solutions for high-growth sectors such as social live-streaming, digital marketing, gaming, e-commerce, and money transfer operators.





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