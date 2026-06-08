Yeahka (9923.HK) Q1 Overseas Payment GPV Surges Nearly Fourfold to RMB2,439 Million

SHENZHEN, China, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yeahka Limited (Yeahka, Stock Code: 9923.HK) released its first quarter 2026 business update on June 5, coinciding with its Annual General Meeting. The Company achieved substantial commercialization progress across all business lines during the quarter, with overseas gross payment volume (GPV) growing approximately four times year-on-year, and the proportion of overseas profit contribution to the overall payment business exceeding 10% for the first time, reaching a record high.

Overseas GPV reached RMB2,439 million in Q1 2026, roughly four times that of the same period last year, driven by localized teams delivering innovative products and services tailored to pain points in local vertical industries, as well as expanded project collaboration with strategic partners. The proportion of overseas profit contribution to the overall payment business hit a record high of over 10%, marking a new milestone in overseas profitability, potentially emerging as a key driver of long-term high-quality growth. Yeahka currently holds licences including Hong Kong MSO, Singapore MPI, US MSB and US MTL, as well as payment approvals in Japan, with its overseas footprint continuing to expand.

Domestically, the Company maintained its leading market share, with refined operations, and deeper AI integration into business operation processes and payment settlement systems further enhanced operational efficiency and strengthened the long-term sustainability of profitability.

In merchant solutions business, AI-driven revenue-generating products delivered strong results, with AI video transaction volume more than tripling year-on-year and driving broader business growth. The Company also received multiple "Creative Intelligent Manufacturing Awards" and "Performance Breakthrough Awards" from Ocean Engine under ByteDance/Douyin, reflecting its growing recognition in AI-driven marketing.

The in-store e-commerce business continued to generate net profit, supported by a focus on key account (KA) customers and AI virtual employees streamlining service processes. Q1 GMV exceeded RMB1,418 million, up 68.4% year-on-year, with healthy improvements across average GMV per customer, repurchase conversion rate, average revenue and profit per customer. The Company noted that in-store e-commerce will play an increasingly important role in both domestic and overseas commercialization and profit contribution.