Hybrid Cloud Market Size to Surpass USD 653.45 Billion by 2035 as Data Sovereignty Laws Accelerate Enterprise Adoption Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hybrid Cloud Market was valued at USD 133.27 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 653.45 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.31% during the forecast period.

The global hybrid cloud market is growing at an exceptional pace as hybrid cloud combines private and public cloud environments with on-premises infrastructure, which allows organizations to optimize workloads, maintain data sovereignty and achieve cost efficiency simultaneously.





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Data Sovereignty Regulation Reinforcing Hybrid Rationale to Augment Market Growth Globally

Data sovereignty regulation is the single most structurally reinforcing commercial driver in the hybrid cloud market. Data localization requirements, such as GDPR, HIPAA, India’s DPDPA, and national data localization requirements in Southeast Asia all require some data to be stored within certain geographic or institutional boundaries. Public cloud alone cannot meet these requirements without creating compliance exposure. Hybrid cloud allows organizations to place regulated data on private or domestic cloud infrastructure while maximizing public cloud adoption for compliant workloads. This provides a regulatory rationale for hybrid adoption that strengthens with each new data protection framework enacted globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solution segment dominated the hybrid cloud market with approximately 73.00% share in 2025 as its commercial primacy reflects the capital-intensive nature of hybrid cloud infrastructure investment. Services are the fastest-growing component at a CAGR of 19.55% as hybrid cloud implementation complexity exceeds the internal capability of most enterprise IT teams.

By Service Model

SaaS segment dominated the hybrid cloud market with approximately 44.00% share in 2025 due to the universal enterprise adoption of cloud-based applications across CRM, ERP, collaboration, and productivity categories. PaaS segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 20.10% during the forecast period as enterprise application development is transitioning from lift-and-shift migration toward cloud-native design patterns globally.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises segment dominated the hybrid cloud market with approximately 68.50% share in 2025 due to the direct correlation between organisational complexity and hybrid cloud requirement. SMEs segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 21.25% during the forecast period as the hybrid cloud market’s commercial accessibility is improving rapidly.

By Vertical

BFSI retained the dominant vertical position with approximately 24% of the hybrid cloud market in 2025 due to the financial services’ hybrid cloud adoption globally. Healthcare is the fastest-growing vertical at a CAGR of 20.68% as digital health transformation is driving urgent adoption of cloud-native application delivery and AI-assisted diagnostics globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the leading region in the global hybrid cloud market in 2025 with a share of about 40% of global revenues. US revenues represent around 87.4% of North American revenues. The hybrid cloud platform ecosystem is defined by U.S.-based AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM. The federal government’s investment in hybrid cloud under the Cloud Smart strategy and FedRAMP authorization framework creates significant institutional procurement.

The U.S. hybrid cloud market was valued at approximately USD 46.58 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 228.46 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 17.27%. The U.S. is the world’s largest hybrid cloud market. AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM together define the commercial frontier of hybrid cloud platform capability.

The Europe hybrid cloud market is estimated to be USD 38.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 175.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.52% during 2026–2035. Europe is an important hybrid cloud region where GDPR data residency requirements, EU data sovereignty investment, and the phased rollout of the EU Cloud Rulebook create a structured regulatory environment that strengthens hybrid cloud’s commercial case.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional hybrid cloud market with a CAGR of 20.12% during 2026-2035 due to fast digital transformation across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Asia Pacific revenues are driven by China’s domestic enterprise hybrid adoption via Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud and the government’s cloud-first digital economy strategy, accounting for around 44.8%.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

IBM

Google Cloud

VMware

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Oracle

Nutanix

Red Hat

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Rackspace Technology

NetApp

Pure Storage

Zscaler

Palo Alto Networks

Equinix

Alibaba Cloud

Tencent Cloud

OVHcloud

Recent Developments:

2024: Microsoft expanded Azure Arc capabilities in 2024, enabling deployment of Azure-managed services including SQL Managed Instance across on-premises, multi-cloud, and edge environments through a single control plane, directly addressing the enterprise requirement for consistent governance across heterogeneous hybrid infrastructure.

2024: IBM completed its USD 6.4 billion acquisition of HashiCorp in 2024, integrating Terraform-based infrastructure-as-code tooling into IBM’s hybrid cloud portfolio to enable enterprises to provision and manage multi-cloud and hybrid environments through a unified open-source automation platform.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Hybrid Cloud Adoption Metrics – helps you understand enterprise adoption trends across industries, multi-cloud integration patterns, and regional deployment dynamics shaping market growth.

– helps you understand enterprise adoption trends across industries, multi-cloud integration patterns, and regional deployment dynamics shaping market growth. Workload Migration & Infrastructure Optimization Analysis – helps you evaluate workload distribution across public and private clouds, application modernization trends, and containerized infrastructure adoption.

– helps you evaluate workload distribution across public and private clouds, application modernization trends, and containerized infrastructure adoption. Cloud Investment & Digital Transformation Tracker – helps you identify spending patterns in hybrid cloud infrastructure, managed services, cloud-native platforms, and enterprise transformation initiatives.

– helps you identify spending patterns in hybrid cloud infrastructure, managed services, cloud-native platforms, and enterprise transformation initiatives. Security, Compliance & Governance Metrics – helps you assess adoption of hybrid cloud security solutions, zero-trust architectures, identity management frameworks, and regulatory compliance strategies.

– helps you assess adoption of hybrid cloud security solutions, zero-trust architectures, identity management frameworks, and regulatory compliance strategies. AI-Driven Cloud Operations & Automation Analysis – helps you uncover opportunities in AI-powered cloud management, AIOps platforms, automated monitoring, and cloud resource optimization technologies.

– helps you uncover opportunities in AI-powered cloud management, AIOps platforms, automated monitoring, and cloud resource optimization technologies. Competitive Landscape & Technology Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on cloud capabilities, platform offerings, strategic partnerships, innovation initiatives, and recent developments.

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